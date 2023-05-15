Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to strike the latest motion filed by Stephanie Barnes, who is claiming that government employees modified the transcript from her 2021 trial.

Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.

