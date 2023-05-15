Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to strike the latest motion filed by Stephanie Barnes, who is claiming that government employees modified the transcript from her 2021 trial.
Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.
After her trial lawyer withdrew because Barnes had not paid him, defense attorney Miguel Oppenheimer was appointed to represent Barnes for sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 25.
Barnes has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, for 17 months.
On April 24, she filed a four-page motion that she described as “pro se,” meaning she is representing herself, “due to abandonment of her court appointed attorney,” Barnes wrote.
Barnes claimed that prosecutors have been “altering the defendant’s trial transcript” in order to argue for sentencing enhancements that could lengthen her time in prison – and to prepare for her anticipated appeal of her conviction to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court.
“The magnitude and complexity of the modifications to the defendant’s trial transcript are serious violations” of federal law,” Barnes wrote. “The partial transcript the defendant has received thus far is missing information completely extracted from the records. The introduction of vitriolic information attacking the defendant’s character, and prejudicial irrelevant evidence modified the actual trial with events that never happened.”
Barnes said she has read 1,975 pages of the approximately 5,000-page transcript from her 14-day trial, and the “list of modifications made to the defendant’s trial transcript is unbelievably extremely extensive as evident in the length of time (seven months and still not completed) it is taking the government lawyers and their cohorts to modify the defendant’s trial transcript.”
Barnes said she is still waiting on about 3,000 pages of the trial transcript and wants audio and video recordings of the trial mailed to her in jail.
She also asked U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy to “correct” the trial transcript or vacate her conviction.
On May 4, Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye filed a motion to strike the pro se motion by Barnes.
Barnes is represented by defense counsel, and “the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to proceed simultaneously by counsel and pro se, and the District Court is not obligated to consider pro se motions in light of Barnes’ representation,” Rikhye wrote.
He advised the court that “we are not in possession of, nor have we sought any modifications to, the trial transcript in this matter,” and Barnes is the only party who has requested and received expedited copies of the trial transcript.
“The United States further observes that Barnes’ pro se motion reflects a pattern of vitriolic rhetoric and hyperbolic claims that are unsupported by the fact of this case,” he added, and Barnes’ goal “must be construed as an attempt to obstruct the criminal proceedings against her and to stymie this Court in its duty to fairly administer justice.”
Rikhye asked Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller to strike the filing by Barnes from the court’s record, and Miller has not yet ruled on the motion.
On Dec. 23, 2021, jurors convicted Barnes of conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
Barnes was convicted of conspiring with Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal nearly $300,000 in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Barnes and Golden were both indicted by a grand jury in July 2019, and Golden pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24, 2021, after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.
