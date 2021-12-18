ST. CROIX — The general manager of Divi Casino testified in U.S. District Court on Friday that then V.I. Attorney General Claude Walker threatened him with jail in 2015 if the casino didn’t pay more than $1 million that Walker believed was owed in licensing fees to the V.I. Casino Control Commission.
The testimony from Anton Kuipers came during the trial of Stephanie Barnes, who is charged with conspiring with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in government funds.
Golden pleaded guilty in January 2020 to theft from a program receiving federal funds and willful failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars.
On Friday, Kuipers testified that he has worked at Divi since it opened in 2000, and has served as general manager since 2005.
He said that in 2015, a commission hearing officer went through a backlog of cases and made a report on the various issues that had come up over the last decade. Kuipers said it’s “not unusual” for problems to arise at a casino — from customer service complaints to drunken fights — but Golden told him “there were a lot of problems at the casino and the staff needed training.”
A short time later, he said Golden introduced Barnes “as a psychologist with a specialty in problem gaming,” who would be conducting training of casino employees, funded by the commission.
Barnes was paid $250 per trainee for each session, and also charged the commission additional preparation fees, according to court testimony. Kuipers said the casino pays trainers $50 per person for a two-hour session, and he said $500 an hour for a 20-person training session would not be an unreasonable rate, assuming preparation and related work is included in that figure.
Violet Anne Golden paves way for Stephanie Barnes
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jill Koster played a recording from an interview with Barnes, in which she said that “I am actually having to retrain their entire staff behavior.”
“Did she have to retrain your entire staff?” Koster asked.
Kuipers said that wasn’t necessary, but Golden told him the training was mandatory so he complied.
“She was my regulator and could make life very difficult, as she had done already. So, I had to do what I was told,” Kuipers said.
Kuipers said the commission did not mandate casino employee training before or after Barnes was a contractor from 2015 to 2018.
Check note: Paid ‘under duress’
Koster asked if in 2015, did the commission “decide that Divi owed it money?”
“Yes, over $1 million,” Kuipers said.
Golden informed him in an email “and then later we were contacted by the Justice Department” and Walker told him they had been “underpaying casino license fees going back several years.”
He said Walker and Justice Department enforcement officer Bobby Soto threatened him on behalf of the commission, and Koster asked what threats were made, specifically.
Kuipers said he was told that if Divi didn’t pay up, “I was going to go to jail, that the casino would be closed.”
Kuipers made it clear that the threat was very real, as the commission “are our regulators, they are God.”
Kuipers said Divi eventually paid $473,500 to the commission.
“I paid it under duress,” Kuipers said. “That was written on the check.”
Attorney general ensnared by Casino chairwoman
During cross examination, Barnes’s defense attorney Martial Webster asked whether Walker believed that Divi owed money to the commission.
“He believed that for a period of time, yes, until he was corrected,” Kuipers said.
Koster asked him to explain that statement.
Kuipers said Golden had given Walker information about the purported $1 million Divi owed in licensing fees to the commission.
“It got very nasty and very ugly, and then I think very embarrassing for Mr. Walker that he hadn’t actually read everything and verified the information he’d been given,” Kuipers testified.
Webster asked why Divi didn’t try to protest the order to pay.
“You don’t think you could hire a good attorney to challenge them?” Webster said.
“We have paid attorneys ridiculous amounts of money to protest that, yes,” Kuipers said.
He said that “to the best of my knowledge” the casino challenged the payment in court and made their position clear, “but the money’s still not been paid back.”
Koster asked what Kuipers thought when Golden told him that it was mandatory for his staff to receive training from Barnes in subjects such as customer service and stress management.
“I was very surprised and a little taken aback,” Kuipers said. He testified that he pushed back in a letter, but didn’t protest too much because “from past experience, I didn’t want to cross swords with Mrs. [sic.] Golden, and I needed to be clear in understanding what was going on.”
Golden-Barnes’ friendship, rifts explored
Koster also asked Kuipers about whether he’d seen Barnes and Golden together socially.
He said he often saw the pair driving together in Barnes’s black Jeep, and in “grocery stores, restaurants, that sort of thing.”
Koster asked whether the pair were friendly.
“It appeared they were in a relationship,” Kuipers said.
Webster pushed back hard on that characterization, and asked why Kuipers believed the pair were in “a lesbian relationship.”
“Just the way they interacted together,” Kuipers said. “That’s what it looked like.”
“Did one of them look like they were gay to you?” Webster said.
“I don’t know what looking gay would look like,” Kuipers said.
“Your assumption may not necessarily be true?” Webster said, and Kuipers agreed.
In response to questions from Koster, Kuipers described Golden as “very, very talkative. The center of attention most of the time. It was hard to get a word in edgewise and it was hard to get her to focus on things.”
He said Barnes is a “strong woman, who was very confident in herself — is very confident in herself.”
“Did you ever sense tension between them?” Koster asked.
“There was a time where Miss Golden and Miss Barnes were both communicating with me but seemed at odds with each other,” and there was uncertainty about whether training sessions with Barnes would continue, Kuipers said.
He wasn’t sure what had caused the rift “but there was definitely something going on,” and it eventually resolved and training sessions continued.
Webster asked about individuals who had previously been paid by Divi to train employees, including Albert Bryan Jr. and Chenzira Kahina, and whether Kuipers had requested they do the training instead of Barnes.
“No, that isn’t what was on offer,” Kuipers said.
Tracing the money
Prosecutors also called FBI forensic accountant Mirelis Dominguez to testify on her review of Barnes’s bank records.
In total, Barnes received $452,092.78 in direct payments from the commission between 2015 and 2018, Dominguez testified.
Barnes had four accounts with FirstBank, including one main account that received checks and electronic fund transfers from the commission, and two others “basically were funded from this account,” she said.
Dominguez said she traced a total of $61,958 in payments to Capella University from Golden’s credit card and Barnes’s FirstBank accounts, and said Golden charged $44,000 of Capella fees to the commission credit card.
Dominguez said she also found $235,000 in cash that was deposited into Barnes’s accounts, but was not able to determine the source of those funds.
Friday began with Webster cross examining another prosecution witness, Marsha Dubois, who was the lead auditor for the inspector general’s inquiry into commission funds, which eventually led to the criminal charges.
Webster took many long pauses between questions, flipping through discovery materials and speaking in hushed tones to Barnes, who has played an active role in her defense.
At one point, Webster suggested that Barnes’s contract with the commission included a provision that they would pay for her to obtain additional education.
Dubois said the contract required Barnes to obtain certification in problem gambling, but not that the commission would pay for it.
“I think you’re correct, I’m not sure if it says that,” Webster said.
Dubois said the commission paid $1,295 for Barnes’s 60-hour certification course.
Under her contract, Barnes was to be paid $65,000 for a specific scope of work laid out in a memorandum, but “there were similar charges for the same scope of work that is covered in the memorandum,” Dubois said.
The Casino Control Act requires casinos to set aside 1% of revenue toward “gambling addiction and education programs,” but “based on our audit, the trainings that were provided were not in adherence to the law,” Dubois said. “The law is very specific as to what those funds can be used for.”
At the end of the day, Koster told U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy that prosecutors expect to call “at least three more witnesses,” and Webster said he intends to call between five and 10 defense witnesses.
The trial resumes Monday.