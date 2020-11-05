Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Monday, but with the U.S. mainland firmly in the grip of a “third wave” of COVID-19 infections he urged Virgin Islanders to continue social distancing.
“We understand that it is necessary to find a way to live with the presence of this contagious and deadly virus,” Bryan said during a news conference.
Bryan met with a delegation of bar and nightclub owners to discuss an initial set of restrictions during the reopening phase, and enforcement penalties for violations of mass gathering rules remain in effect, including fines of $1,000 per attendee and $5,000 for organizers. Rafting of boats is also prohibited and could result in a $1,000 fine or confiscation of the vessel.
With many states on the mainland seeing spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Bryan urged Virgin Islanders to stay home.
“If you don’t need to travel, now is not the time to be traipsing around the U.S.,” Bryan said.
Two Virgin Islanders died from COVID-19 in recent days — a 65-year-old man on St. Croix and a 58-year-old woman on St. Thomas — bringing the total to 23 deaths in the territory since the pandemic began. There are 36 known, active cases in the territory.
Bryan said the woman had been hospitalized and “was under care for quite some time,” and there are two remaining COVID-19 patients at Schneider Hospital. There are no COVID-19 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
‘Combine bubble’
Bryan said there is a need to provide “safe social outlets, especially for our young people,” and the departments of Education, Health, and Sports, Parks, and Recreation have collaborated to create a “combine bubble” of exhibitions for 82 junior and senior student athletes.
Recruiters are barred from in-person scouting trips so “now, more than ever before, it is important for Virgin Islands student athletes to maximize their digital presence and to be proactive in starting recruiting conversations with coaches,” said Sports Commissioner Calvert White.
Groups of students will participate in staggered weeklong sessions for basketball, softball, baseball, and volleyball at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas and St. Croix, and will live on-campus in closely monitored bubbles and continue virtual learning.
Public health adviser Dr. Donna Christensen said the Health Department will assist in testing to ensure participants’ health and safety, and Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said the goal is to “create a safe and secure environment for top student athletes in the Virgin Islands to demonstrate their competence in one or more sports.”
She said that “exhibitions will be videotaped and shared with colleges, athletic recruiters, and scouts with the intent of securing athletic scholarships for participating students.”
Legislative actions
During the press briefing, Bryan also said his administration has delivered a long-awaited comprehensive land and water use plan to the Legislature in an effort to update zoning codes, and is still awaiting passage of several measures that would merge Fire Services and the V.I. Health Department’s Emergency Medical Services, revise laws governing corporations, and legalize recreational marijuana.
Bryan has proposed marijuana legalization as a revenue-generating measure to save the territory’s severely underfunded pension plan, but lawmakers have said the measure needs more work and is not ready for approval.
“I should point out that Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana all legalized recreational cannabis for adults 21 years and older in ballot initiatives that passed last night,” Bryan said Wednesday.
He also congratulated candidates who won their elections Tuesday, and while it remains unclear who will prevail as the next U.S. president, Bryan said he intends to work with whoever wins the office.
“We have found great cooperation under the Trump administration and it would be disingenuous not to admit so. However, I believe Joseph Biden’s familiarity with the Virgin Islands is an exciting opportunity for us all,” Bryan said.