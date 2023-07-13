A baseball game ended in life-threatening injuries for one man on St. Croix, after another man struck him in the head with a weighted bat during an argument, according to V.I. Police.

Police identified the assailant as 25-year-old Rasheed Knight, and issued an emergency notification Saturday, alerting the community that he was wanted for attempted murder.

