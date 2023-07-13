A baseball game ended in life-threatening injuries for one man on St. Croix, after another man struck him in the head with a weighted bat during an argument, according to V.I. Police.
Police identified the assailant as 25-year-old Rasheed Knight, and issued an emergency notification Saturday, alerting the community that he was wanted for attempted murder.
On Tuesday afternoon, Knight turned himself in to police with his attorney, Nicole Lynn King-Richardson, and declined to make a statement.
Knight was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery, third-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon, and mayhem.
Bail was set at $100,000, and, “as per Superior Court Magistrate Judge Ross, Mr. Knight was released to his father, Randall Knight,” pending his advice-of-rights hearing, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police in V.I. Superior Court.
The case began at around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, when police responded to a 911 call about a fight in progress at D.C. Canegata Ballpark in Christiansted.
Officers made contact with Knight, who said he was involved in a physical fight with another adult teammate, and said that they “were both arguing over the baseball game that they were playing.”
Knight said the victim “got into his personal space and was yelling at him,” according to the fact sheet.
Knight said he pushed the victim, and “stated that he had a baseball bat in his hand because he was up next to bat,” so when the victim “lunged towards him, he swung the baseball bat,” striking the victim in the head, according to the fact sheet. “He concluded by telling the officer that shortly thereafter, members from their baseball team began to fight him. He was then secured in the dugout, until police arrived.”
It’s unclear from the fact sheet when Knight left the field, but officers were apparently unable to locate him the following day, prompting the emergency notification that he was wanted.
The victim was transported to Luis Hospital via a private vehicle. Officers went to the hospital but were unable to speak with him because he was “heavily sedated and on a ventilator.”
Medical staff told police that the victim “sustained life-threatening injuries” as a result of the assault. His injuries at the time were: a fractured skull, brain bleed, and air in his skull,” according to the fact sheet.
The victim was flown off island for further medical treatment.
Police also interviewed witnesses who said they saw Knight and the victim fighting.
One victim said he saw Knight strike the victim’s head with the bat, according to the fact sheet, and noted that the wooden bats also had weights on it, which is normal during training.
Batters often practice swinging with “donuts,” circular weights slid onto a bat, which makes their swing faster when the weights are removed.
