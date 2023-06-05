ST. THOMAS — Education Department officials on Saturday lauded two district Teacher of the Year recipients at a selection ceremony for the territorywide title, citing their inspirational leadership in the public-school system.
Near the program’s end, Astral Battiste from the St. Croix District, was named the 2022-23 Virgin Islands State Teacher of the Year. Melvin Ledesma, the Teacher of the Year for the St. Thomas-St. John District and the other candidate vying for the territorywide position, was also celebrated.
“When I put things in perspective for myself and I think about all the careers in the world I could have chosen, all roads lead back to be an educator,” Battiste said. “I teach because there’s a fire within me to spread knowledge. I get to deliberately touch my students’ brains, ensuring that the content I engage them in will help them be successful individuals in society one day.
Battiste, a math teacher at Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School, began her educational career 20 years ago as an aide at St. Mary’s Catholic School. As a teenager she found herself mentoring children at 4H summer camps and volunteering at St. Croix Central High School.
“Someone once told me ‘Astral you are walking in your purpose,’” she said.
In 2006 she graduated from University of the Virgin Islands with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Social Sciences. In 2013 she went on to earn her master’s degree in Education with a concentration in Reading Instruction.
At Pearl B. Larsen, Battiste spearheads several committees, coaches VI History Quiz Bowl, helps plan Hispanic Heritage Month and the school’s Christmas programs, has led the girl scouts, and participates in afterschool programs to benefit students.
She thanked her parents for instilling strong morals and values and encouraging her to capture her dreams.
Melvin Ledesma also dedicated his nomination for the St. Thomas-St. John district Teacher of the Year 2022-2023 to his grandmother who devoted her life to raising him.
“I teach because its rewards are immeasurable,” Melvin Ledesma said. “Witnessing my students understanding a difficult concept and mastering a new skill gives me joy and satisfaction that no other jobs can provide. Teaching is not always easy, but it is always worth it.”
Superintendent Stephan Jurgen noted Ledesma was more interested in completing his lesson plans than the fanfare associated with the title. Instead of gushing over his invitation to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s State of the Territory address, he was more worried about teaching class.
Before Ledesma moved from the Philippines in 2018 to teach at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, he already had a slew of educational accolades under his belt. That same year he was named Most Inspiring Teacher of the Republic of the Philippines. He was dubbed the Zamboanga City’s 2017 Most Outstanding Teacher for Senior High School. And, despite financial challenges, he went from earning his bachelor’s degree in math in 2012 to completing the academic requirements for his doctorate degree this year, while holding down a full teaching schedule.
He actively participates in extracurricular activities, mentors students and teachers, assists with national math competitions and helps with revising the school curriculum.
Ledesma thanked the Filipino community for supporting him, from giving him rides to checking on if he needed anything, and “always having my back,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington were among the other dignitaries to include superintendents from each district, , principals of both schools, senators members of the Cabinet, the V.I. Board of Education and department’s Employee of the Year recipients, in attendance.
Wells-Hedrington, in brief remarks, praised the honorees.
“Teachers are not just teachers. They are parents, they’re counselors, they’re mentors, they’re actors and actresses,” she said. “They’re everything that a child needs in order to develop into what they were created to be.”