Teacher

St. Croix’s District Teacher of the Year Astral Battiste, left, and St. Thomas’ Melvin Ledesma were recognized at a Saturday ceremony at Estate Catherineberg, St. Thomas, prior to Battiste being named State Teacher of the Year by the V.I. Education Department.

 Daily News photo by AYESHA MORRIS

ST. THOMAS — Education Department officials on Saturday lauded two district Teacher of the Year recipients at a selection ceremony for the territorywide title, citing their inspirational leadership in the public-school system.

Near the program’s end, Astral Battiste from the St. Croix District, was named the 2022-23 Virgin Islands State Teacher of the Year. Melvin Ledesma, the Teacher of the Year for the St. Thomas-St. John District and the other candidate vying for the territorywide position, was also celebrated.