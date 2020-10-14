A number of beaches in the territory will soon be accessible to the elderly and disabled populations like never before.
Thanks to Julian Henley Sr., territorial American with Disabilities Act coordinator, and the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation, at least four beaches in the territory will feature so-called “AccessMats,” portable, removable roll-out pathways that can give the physically disabled access to the water.
The beaches, in addition, will provide beach buggy wheelchairs, or “made-for-the-beach” wheelchairs that can easily traverse sandy or rocky terrain and go into the water as flotation devices.
Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White said his department already procured both the mats and a small number of buggies, courtesy of a $50,000 grant from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
He added that he identified five potential beaches for the equipment: Coki Point, Lindbergh Bay and Magens Bay on St. Thomas; and Cramer Park and Fort Frederick beach on St. Croix.
While the mats are purportedly easy-to-install — only two people are needed — White said he postponed the rollout until after hurricane season and until he can secure funding to construct transfer platforms, or small landings where individuals in wheelchairs can transfer onto the beach buggy and onto the mat.
On Tuesday, White and Henley appeared before the Senate Committee on Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation, and testified in favor of Bill 33-0220, which, in its amended form, provides the funding not just for the transfer platforms but a total enhancement of ADA beach accessibility.
This includes increased signage, more buggies, access to and from restrooms and parking lots and a sufficient number of lifeguards.
Sen. Steven Payne Sr., a primary sponsor of the bill, added an amendment that funds most of these amenities with $375,000 via the capital improvement funds of all three islands. Calling the amount just “a start,” he said the it can be changed as needed.
“This isn’t going bankrupt the local government. It’s paid for by tax dollars from all three islands to benefit the residents of all three islands,” he said.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, while supporting the bill’s intent, suggested the Public Works Department conduct a scope of work before settling on a dollar figure.
“I’m going to support this measure but I’m going to support it when the right numbers are there,” Vialet said. “We need a scope of work done by DPW. This body needs to stop estimating and just appropriating figures.”
The bill advanced to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further vetting. Voting in favor were Sens. Payne, Javan James Sr., Dwayne DeGraff, Stedman Hodge Jr., and Athneil Thomas. Vialet abstained from voting.
“This is not the last time we will be having conversations about this bill,” said James, who served as chairman committee. “This measure will not only benefit those with disabilities, but also our seniors and locals who enjoy our beaches. My colleagues and I will make sure that we address all the necessary tweaking to this bill to enhance the lives of our Virgin Islanders.”