Elise Sasso is showing off her legs.
After years of misdiagnosis or no diagnosis at all, Sasso seeks to bring awareness to a condition called lipedema through Beauty is the Beast, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating about the disease and advocating for those with this often painful and disfiguring ailment.
Lipedema, sometimes known as the “painful fat disorder,” causes excessive fat deposits on the legs, thighs, buttocks and upper arms, and no amount of exercising or dieting will get rid of the lipedema fat.
Lipedema is rarely diagnosed. Doctors often think obesity, heart failure, kidney failure, liver disease, thyroid problems or medications cause the leg swelling or they think it’s lymphedema, extra fluid built up when the lymphatic system isn’t working well. Some patients with lipedema, like Sasso, develop secondary lymphedema (lipo-lymphedema), where the fat growth interferes with the lymphatic system.
Sasso, born and raised on St. Thomas, is a 2000 graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School, where she began studying nursing during vocational classes. She became a hemodialysis technician and nearly completed her Licensed Practical Nurse education before her medical condition started to manifest itself and she was forced to stop.
After her second trip to the emergency room with a cellulitis infection in her legs, Sasso went to a doctor, who told her that what’s going on with her legs had nothing to do with food or exercise. She went as far as planning a trip to the Dominican Republic to have surgery done to reduce the size of her legs, but the doctor there suggested she see a vascular specialist first.
“I decided to do research and see what a vascular doctor was, and that’s when the words lipedema and lymphedema came into play. I saw this lady’s story online and my God, it was like reading my life,” said Sasso.
Sasso decided to go to a new physician who knew nothing about her or her medical background. She was referred to a vascular specialist in Miami who diagnosed her with lipedema.
“So, I came back home, I got a diagnosis, but because of the island’s lack of resources, what do I do from here?” she said.
Sasso was introduced to Bonnie O’Rourke-Barr, owner of Synergy Fitness and Wellness Center, who helped her with compression wrapping and getting her first compression pump.
After gastric surgery to help lose weight, other issues started popping up. She realized she needed to stay on the mainland to get the care she needed, and she and her three children relocated to Georgia. She didn’t realize she had lymphedema as well, as a result of not being diagnosed properly with lipedema, until two years ago.
Lymphedema causes swelling from the retention of lymphatic fluids and, added to the compression and wrapping, there is a lot of pressure along the blood vessels. Sasso developed blood clots in her legs that ended up in her lungs.
In her research, Sasso found that women are particularly affected because the disease may be hormonal. Talking to her grandparents and going through old photographs, Sasso realized that her mother, who died at the age of 31, may well have had lipedema herself, though she was never diagnosed.
For Sasso, it has been an arduous journey.
She has at times been bedridden, in a wheelchair and in such pain, she could not work anymore. She has had to have pants custom made or wear sweat pants because of the swelling. Some days she could wear shoes, some days not. Although advances in surgery and liposuction have been made, insurance doesn’t cover it, considering the procedures cosmetic. Sasso is currently struggling with her insurance company to replace her old compression pump, which she has used daily for the last 10 years. Even the garments needed for compression wraps, she says, are $250 a kit and can only be used two or three times.
The idea of Beauty is the Beast, a nonprofit to create awareness of lipedema, started in 2013. After her gastric surgery, the top of her body eventually reduced to a size medium, but her legs remained “the equivalent to a 400-pound person.” That disproportion made her uncomfortable with how she looked and brought on deep depression.
Before 2019, Beauty is the Beast was just a tribute to Sasso’s mother. She posted on Facebook, inviting others to be part of a photo shoot to help her with her journey spreading awareness. To her surprise, women flew in from Washington, D.C., Florida, New York and North Carolina to participate, prompting her to take her advocacy even further.
“When you have to hear doctors say there’s no cure, I’m sitting here thinking I’m not getting any younger,” she said. “When are they going to figure this out? I had to transfer that energy into something else. I felt I could bring awareness of the condition to the Virgin Islands to help those who could not relocate or fly to Puerto Rico for treatment.
“For anyone has to deal with this after me, they would be well prepared and can get the help they need and don’t have to leave the island just to be able to live a better life. And the finale would be that, eventually, I would like to be able to come home, knowing if I need help, I would be able to get it right there.”
During the first year, Sasso concentrated on getting the story out on different platforms and conducting educational forums. The plan for 2020 was to start doing more health fairs, public speaking and presentations at schools. Until the COVID-19 pandemic eases, that has been put on hold. She continues using social media to create awareness and educating through pictures and videos. Sasso has also started an online talk show called “Pump Talk Live,” recording conversations with guests from her bed during her pump compression treatments.
Visit www.beautyisthebeastinc.com for more information.