Opponents of a proposed condominium and retail development in Beeston Hill on St. Croix are urging senators to vote against the requisite zoning change when it goes before the Legislature for approval on Tuesday.

“We have plenty of retail spaces that are open that aren’t being used, there are plenty of existing spaces that could be used and we don’t need to destroy more green space,” said Dr. David Doward, owner of the Beeston Hill Great House.

