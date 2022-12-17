Opponents of a proposed condominium and retail development in Beeston Hill on St. Croix are urging senators to vote against the requisite zoning change when it goes before the Legislature for approval on Tuesday.
“We have plenty of retail spaces that are open that aren’t being used, there are plenty of existing spaces that could be used and we don’t need to destroy more green space,” said Dr. David Doward, owner of the Beeston Hill Great House.
But the project’s supporters, including Sen. Kurt Vialet, say the development will be managed and controlled to fit in among the existing residential neighborhood.
“The recommendation for this particular property is we’re going to make sure there’s certain restrictions that are put in place, which will include no gas station, no garage, no nightclub, no bars. We’re not going to include anything that is going to upset the residential community,” Vialet said.
Property owners Atta and Jihad Misbeh are requesting that a portion of the remainder of Estate Beeston Hill be rezoned from R-1 (Residential-Low Density) to B-3 (Business-Scattered).
An initial development proposal was rejected by the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, after 41 people expressed opposition to the proposal at a public hearing on March 12, 2021, and the owners have since petitioned the Legislature for a rezoning to allow for business development.
Despite the criticism by DPNR staff, several senators expressed support for the new development during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 15, and characterized opponents of the project as part-time residents and owners of vacation rentals who are only concerned with their real estate investments.
Vialet said Friday that senators have previously placed specific zoning restrictions on parcels, and they intend to do so with this property.
“We don’t want the neighborhood to become nightclubs and bars and heavy equipment and garages, that’s not the intent. The developer wants to develop condominiums and they also want to develop a small shopping center,” Vialet said.
“I am also considering allocating a certain percentage of the land as green space and providing a buffer zone for the residential community,” he added.
But opponents like Doward and former Water and Power Authority CEO Lawrence Kupfer and wife Joan Kupfer, who serves as secretary-treasurer of their home owners association, say such concessions won’t address the traffic and density concerns of hundreds who signed a petition urging senators to vote against the rezoning.
“Why the need to bypass DPNR and ask for favors from the Legislature to try and get all 15.9 acres to B-3. Why is Vialet leading the charge on this when he will be out of office and was not successful for his bid for governor? What makes Mr. Misbeh so special for the senators to not listen to 650 residents?” asked Joan Kupfer.
Lawrence Kupfer also weighed in.
“There’s plenty of vacant, abandoned commercial property that’s available,” he said. “We don’t need another strip mall that will sit there half empty.”
Part of the underlying problem is the lack of a comprehensive land and water use plan to update the territory’s antiquated zoning and guide future development.
There have been efforts to create a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan for the territory since at least the 1990s, and multiple iterations of such plans have gone before previous legislatures, who failed to act on the studies and codify the recommendations so they can be enforced.
In July, DPNR announced that the government has signed a contract with Horsley Witten Group to develop a plan, but Vialet said nothing has been presented to senators in recent years.
“I have been in the Senate eight years and still await that particular department to provide some type of blueprint or submission to the Legislature,” Vialet said.
The lack of a comprehensive, territorywide development plan has long been a source of frustration for residents, businesses, and government officials, who have often clashed or struggled to navigate questions of appropriate development, zoning and land use conflicts, erosion and flooding, and impacts to the marine environment.
While opponents of the Beeston Hill development say the project would be better suited elsewhere, in one of the island’s many vacant commercial areas, Vialet said the key is the ownership of those properties.
“They don’t own Pueblo, they don’t own La Reine,” Vialet said. “You can’t just tell a developer, why don’t you go develop a property that you don’t own.”
But Vialet said there is more that could be done.
“I don’t want to see any more property on St. Croix being destroyed or being neglected,” and the government has to do a better job of maintaining its own properties, and forcing private owners to do the same, Vialet said. “We’ve got to do a better job making individuals upkeep the property we have.”
