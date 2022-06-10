ST. THOMAS — At a rally in Emancipation Garden on Thursday night, Kent Bernier Sr. and Oakland Benta kicked off their bid to go up against incumbent Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach at the upcoming Democratic primary in August.
“Our people are fed up at the ineffectiveness of this administration. Citizens know we need immediate correction, Virgin Islanders are simply tired,” Bernier said.
He said the current administration has not effectively managed federal recovery dollars and listed ways he would increase capital projects, grow the economy, and deal with longstanding problems like the V.I. Water and Power Authority and the government’s troubled pension plan.
“We have seen what happens when elected officials alienate their constituents,” Bernier said.
Under his administration, Bernier, a longtime businessman, said the job market would expand and “the cost of living will go down by 50%.”
Benta, who served for more than 20 years with the V.I. Police Department and was elected to the 33rd Legislature, said Virgin Islanders are being discouraged from making an independent political choice.
The crowd at Thursday’s rally was small, and Benta blamed it on employees being threatened with termination if they showed up.
He spoke passionately about the need to help the most vulnerable community members and create an environment where all can thrive.
“God is on our side and he is our shield and armor as we move the goalposts closer to you,” Benta said.
The team is also scheduled to announce the bid for Government House at 5:30 p.m. today at Gertrude’s restaurant on St. Croix.