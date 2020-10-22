Negotiations that could lead to a hotel next to Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix were set in motion Thursday by the V.I. Port Authority, marking a potential boon to an island economy long deprived of new accommodations.
In a 8-1 vote, the Port Authority Governing Board authorized Executive Director Carlton Dowe to negotiate a land lease between the Port Authority and Global Solutions LLC. The land in question is roughly 10 acres just southwest of the main Rohlsen terminal, where Global Solutions anticipates a 120-room Best Western Premier Hotel.
The idea was touted as a “win-win” by Port Authority Assistant Executive Director Damian Cartwright, who insisted the hotel would create more than 200 jobs — 80% local — and much-needed revenues for both the Port Authority and a local economy bludgeoned by COVID-19.
The 10-acre parcel is part of a larger 400-acre tract of land that has been avoided by developers for the last 50 years, largely because of its proximity to the Anguilla Landfill. With Global Solutions now interested in the space — and the landfill expected to close in the near future — the likelihood of more interested parties will grow, according to Cartwright.
“If that [hotel] development is a success, it will attract potentially new investment to come in and recognize and gentrify that parcel of property,” he said. “So, the economic impact from a hotel far supersedes just the revenues that come to the Port Authority’s coffers.”
Cartwright further sweetened the deal by insisting the hotel would increase bed capacity on St. Croix by 15% to 20% and potentially increase flights to the island. The hotel could also be convenient for pilots and flight crews, he said.
The hotel is purported to be a $15 million investment at least, or roughly $125,000 per room.
Board members, while supportive of accommodations on St. Croix, voiced concern over hastily entering a contract without proper vetting.
Board member and V.I. Attorney General Denise George said the board should receive a more comprehensive presentation from the developers prior to executing any contract, a suggestion supported by the board.
Board member and V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte suggested the contract contain certain clauses to ensure the developers perform as expected.
Cartwright said the contract will contain “breach of contract” clauses, and a three-year performance period to ensure the developers show progress.
“If these gentlemen do not perform within those 36 months, the contract is clear that we can simply part ways and move on,” Cartwright said. “Even if they file a legal suit against us, the merits of dismissal of this case will be very clear.”
Cartwright added that the Port Authority will be collecting $1,000 a month in revenues during this performance period, stating that these are revenues that “we’re not collecting now and we haven’t collected for the past 50 years.”
“Given the COVID environment, every penny counts,” he said.
Dowe agreed that development of a hotel would be low risk for the Port Authority, given the “safeguards” that will be placed in the contract to ensure the developers are meeting their benchmarks.
“What harm can this do to the Port Authority? There is zero,” he said.
Voting in favor of the land lease negotiations were Boschulte and George, along with board members Lionel Jacobs, Willard John, Nelson Petty Jr., Kevin Rodriguez, Celestino White Sr. and Leona Smith.
Lee Steiner was the sole nay vote, stating that not enough information was provided on the project and that a professional commercial real estate company should be retained to deal with the property.