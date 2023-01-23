ST. CROIX — She was just a little girl from “the projects” on a small Caribbean island, one with hopes and dreams who had been taught early that hard work and determination were a sure formula for success. That message has come full circle for Merlin Theodore as one of President Joe Biden’s appointees to the National Science Board.
The White House, late last week, issued a press advisory naming Theodore, among seven others, to the board. The NSB establishes the policies of the National Science Foundation within the framework of applicable national policies set forth by the president and Congress, according to the statement. It also serves as an independent body of advisers to both the president and the Congress on policy matters related to science and engineering and education in science and engineering.
The NSB comprises 25 members appointed by the president, with the NSF director as an ex-officio member. Members serve six-year terms.
Theodore, as a newly appointed member, will be sworn into office on Feb. 15. Currently, she serves as the lead for Advanced Fibers Manufacturing Group with the Manufacturing Science Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, where she directs material research efforts and works with industry to overcome the barriers associated with advanced manufacturing to enhance U.S. competitiveness.
Theodore, the daughter of Cypriani and Esther Thedore, is a 1992 graduate of St. Croix Central High School who went to college on a sports scholarship. She received her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Tuskegee University, and later pursued a master’s in mechanical engineering, and a doctoral degree in material science and engineering.
“To say that I’ve come from humble beginnings, would be an understatement, but those are the things that remind me of why I have to continue to work hard and do whatever I can to encourage my children and those behind me to reach their full potential,” Theodore told The Daily News. “I remember running around W.I.M. Hodge community eating cheese and bread, seeds off the trees outside, but my parents knew they wanted more for us and here I am.”
Over the years, Theodore has held a number of key positions at various companies nationwide and has served in several leadership positions supporting government educational programs, agencies and industries.
She is the author of more than 30 open literature publications, holds multiple U.S. patents, and the recipient of numerous awards. She has served by invitation on scientific and technical review panels, women in science panels, and committees.
The appointment to the NSB by President Biden isn’t solely her accomplishment, she said.
“This is not just a win for me, it is an achievement for the children in the projects, for St. Croix, for Central High, for HBCUs and for any little black girl who was ever told that she was not enough or could not do more with her life,” Theodore said. “This achievement is for all of the children who are underrepresented at universities, showing them that they can achieve despite the challenges once they focus, work hard and strive for excellence.”
According to Theodore, while she was always smart, she never thought about her specific career path, but sometime as a teenager, her father lined up his nine children and issued a mandate.
“He said ‘I am going to furnish St. Croix with engineers, all of you will be engineers and you are going to do well,’” she recalled. “It sounded good to me, and I just did what daddy said, and focused on that end.”
According to Theodore, moving away for college was hard financially for her parents, so she did whatever she could to make extra money. She began braiding hair for people she knew, and even cooked for parties and other events .
Theodore, who has been with Oakridge lab for six years, said she doesn’t plant to leave anytime soon.
“I have more things that I want to see for the company and for my team. I have 21 direct reports under me and I want to continue to mentor each of them to do more and get to the next level, so I’m focused on that right now,” she said.
As a woman and a person of Afro- Caribbean descent, Theodore said the challenges were there, but they turned into motivation .
“There are not much of us — Black or women — in this field, we are a very small percentage and I used to dwell on those things. Now I dwell on what I have and what I can achieve despite difficulties and changing that mindset was really a game changer for me,” she said.
Theodore said she has continued to serve as a mentor and take young people under her wing .
“Coming from the Caribbean the sense of unity is strong in who I am and I see it as a responsibility to help others do well and I continue to do that,” she said.
As for her next goals, Theodore said she wants to open her own STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) school in the future to bring children into the science and engineering field at an earlier age.
“This has been my passion, to help, to mentor and to see our children succeed,” she said. “We never know that full potential of our children if we don’t expose them to all of the possibilities there are out there earlier enough so that it become integrated in who they are.”