Merlin Theodore

ST. CROIX — She was just a little girl from “the projects” on a small Caribbean island, one with hopes and dreams who had been taught early that hard work and determination were a sure formula for success. That message has come full circle for Merlin Theodore as one of President Joe Biden’s appointees to the National Science Board.

The White House, late last week, issued a press advisory naming Theodore, among seven others, to the board. The NSB establishes the policies of the National Science Foundation within the framework of applicable national policies set forth by the president and Congress, according to the statement. It also serves as an independent body of advisers to both the president and the Congress on policy matters related to science and engineering and education in science and engineering.