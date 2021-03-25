President Biden has nominated St. Thomas native Adrianne Todman as Deputy Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, according to a White House press release issued Wednesday.
Todman has served as chief executive officer of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials since 2017. The group includes 20,000 member agencies that provide housing for eight million people in urban, suburban and rural communities across the country.
Todman is credited with right-sizing the association’s expenditures, restructuring business functions, attracting new talent and creating new sources of revenue.
Before joining NAHRO, she served as executive director of the District of Columbia Housing Authority where she implemented a now national model to house homeless veterans and increased home ownership opportunities by 50% for low- and moderate-income families served by the housing authority.
While there, Todman also oversaw 12 major concurrent redevelopment efforts that preserved the supply of low-income units while increasing the units available to a wider range of household incomes.
Over the course of several career positions at HUD, Todman managed a $500 million grant competition focusing on the redevelopment of distressed public housing sites, and served the Office of Public and Indian Housing and the Office of the Secretary as a policy aid.
She was previously the legislative director in then V.I. Delegate to Congress Ron de Lugo’s office.
Todman, a graduate and trustee of Smith College, serves on the Brookings Institution’s “Health and Economic Mobility” policy group and the Urban Institute’s “Renters and Rental Market Crisis” working group, and was previously vice president of the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities.
Todman is the second St. Thomas native to land a high-profile position in the Biden Administration. In December, then President-elect Biden named Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as co-chair of his COVID-19 advisory board. Nunez-Smith, an associate professor of internal medicine, public health, and management at Yale and known as one of the nation’s foremost experts on disparities in healthcare access, also leads a White House task force dedicated to health equity.