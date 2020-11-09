Will the next president be our neighbor?
For years, sightings of former Vice President and President-elect Joe Biden vacationing on St. Croix have thrilled residents eager for a quick one-on-one or a selfie. The 77-year-old Democrat, who frequents a beachfront property along East End Road, has made St. Croix a perennial spot to unwind, vacationing there two times each year in 2014 and 2015 and even ringing in the new year at Point Udall in 2019.
But with Biden poised to take the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States, what can St. Croix residents expect?
“You can tell when he’s home because you get a lot of security personnel on the road securing the property — and they can make things inconvenient for you,” laughed Eric Douglas, a former educator at the University of the Virgin Islands, who lives just minutes away from Biden’s frequent vacation home.
Indeed, as of Wednesday, the U.S. Secret Service had already increased activity at Biden’s Delaware home. They declined to comment on their activities in the territory. Only a statement from a Secret Service spokesperson indicated that they “will share releasable security-related information with the St. Croix community at the appropriate time.”
The V.I. Police Department also declined to comment, stating only that they “will not discuss logistics regarding this matter.”
In 2008, shortly after winning the presidency, former President Barack Obama spent the holidays in Hawaii. Biden, who has not yet confirmed a similar trip, may see St. Croix as his go-to destination.
Or, he might be eyeing another Virgin Island. From 2008 to 2010, Water Island was Biden’s Caribbean island of choice.
Regardless, St. Croix residents are hopeful that the president-elect’s longstanding affinity with the island will lead to something substantial for Virgin Islanders.
“He loves it here — but what is that going to mean for us?” asked St. Croix resident and former V.I. Sen. Holland Redfield II.
A year ago, Redfield, a “Never-Trump” Republican, met Biden outside the Club Comanche in Christiansted. Recalling the meeting, Redfield said he explained to Biden how he chose not to pledge loyalty to President Donald Trump.
With the 2020 election results going Biden’s way, Redfield said he felt like “dancing in the streets,” stating that the president-elect better reflects the values of the Virgin Islands. “His victory is a big victory for us and the nation because he believes in ethnic diversity and he stands for character and the greatness of America,” Redfield said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. released a statement over the weekend congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“For us here locally, a Biden-Harris Administration is promising, as President-elect Biden has a personal connection to the U.S. Virgin Islands and understands the issues confronting our community,” Bryan said. “We consider him our hometown president. We will continue to work diligently with the current administration on our recovery and other federal priorities and are excited to continue that work with the Biden-Harris Administration.”
Democratic State Chair Glen Smith, equally elated, said he wants Biden to become an honorary Virgin Islander. “We look forward to him spending time here in the territory. That should stimulate a tremendous and effective relationship between the Virgin Islands and the president of the United States,” Smith said.
Democratic National Committee member and former National Committeewoman Carol Burke followed suit. “We should use this opportunity to foster a greater relationship with our president-elect,” she said. “This opportunity can only benefit us through visionary leadership, our push for removal of caps placed on appropriations to the territory that are rooted in colonialism and a renewed spirit that afford us all the benefits as Americans.”