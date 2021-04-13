Residents of U.S. territories will have a stronger voice in the Biden White House with the appointment of Gretchen Sierra Zorita as the deputy director for Puerto Rico and the Territories in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, according to a release from advocacy group Equally American.
Zorita most recently served on the board of directors of the nonprofit group which advances equality and representation for the 3.5 million citizens living in U.S. territories.
“The creation of this new position in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs represents a significant shift towards inclusion and equality for citizens of the territories,” said Equally American president Neil Weare. “Having someone of Gretchen’s knowledge and expertise in the White House will be a game changer for Puerto Rico and the territories.”
Zorita previously worked with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the White House Office of Management and Budget, the U.S. Government and Accountability Office, and the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Census and Population.