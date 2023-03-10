The Biden-Harris administration Thursday released the President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which includes $537 million in funding for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs, according to a news release.

“The proposal would fund initiatives benefitting fellow Americans in the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands and support certain programs for the freely associated states: the Federated States of Micronesia , the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.