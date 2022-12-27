Air Force One

ST. CROIX — Air Force One landed shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday at Rohlsen Airport and within minutes, the first family was whisked away into a waiting Suburban parked near the large plane.

Local reporters, bloggers and some residents, including Tionee Edwards, spokeswoman for V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, began gathering as early as 6 p.m. because President Joe Biden’s flight plans released to media initially stated that he was to arrive shortly before 9 p.m. A White House statement earlier in the day announced that the new arrival time would be 11:10 p.m.