ST. THOMAS — The Senate Committee on Homeland Security, Justice and Public Safety forwarded an act to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary on Thursday allowing handicapped veterans to use a window decal on their vehicles indicating their status.
Bill No. 35-0035 was approved without issue. Two other acts considered on Thursday did not pass committee members’ muster.
Senators expressed skepticism over the language in Bill No. 35-0045, which would establish “geriatric parole” as a basis for parole under the Virgin Islands Code’s medical parole law, lessening the financial burden of incarcerating ailing prisoners in the territory.
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger was one the senators to voice concern that the act’s only stated exemption would include those convicted of murder and exclude convicted pedophiles or other serious offenders.
“I have a issue with potentially letting out, even older people — whether they’re terminally ill or if they are just an older individual — if they’ve hurt children,” she said. “I take that very, very personal.”
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. referred to his career in law enforcement, citing the rates of recidivism and stating that there is an expectation of rehabilitation.
“One thing I’ve learned over the years is, that expectation is not always met,” he said before adding that 78% of convicted criminals will reoffend.
Parole Board member Dennis Howell testified that the U.S. Virgin Islands spends more than $570 per day on prisoners who are sick, which equates to roughly $215,000 per year for each imprisoned person.
“So when we start talking about this cost, it’s a real cost,” he said. “It’s not paper, this is a real cost.”
A third act, Bill No. 35-0046, failed in committee. The bill sought to provide designated parking spaces for expectant mothers or mothers with newborns in parking lots with more than 50 parking spaces, a policy which has been adopted by several states on the continent. Senators embraced the spirit of the bill, but rejected it in its current form.
“Everything that happens in the United States, identically cannot be mirrored here,” Francis Heyliger said.