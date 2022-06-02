Legislators held a bill on Wednesday which would require Virgin Islands and Caribbean history curriculum be taught in every grade to public school students, however efforts to move the measure were thwarted by a lack of participation from invited Department of Education officials who — like several times prior — refused to show up or send representation for a hearing.
As the bill was the only one on the agenda, members of the Education and Workforce Development Committee were stunted in their ability to formulate a decision without hearing from the essential parties.
“The main point is this bill cannot pass unless we have education at the table to provide testimony on the particular bill,” Sen. Kurt Vialet said.
Sen. Carla Joseph agreed, noting the committee “definitely needed to have persons who are key.”
“I don’t want us to operate here in a vacuum without having a discussion with the Department of Education as well as the Board of Education. While we have a testimony, we do have questions to ask them relative to implementing this piece of legislation,” Joseph said.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens, also joined the chorus, pointing out that without the ability to ask questions or glean information from any of the “key stakeholders,” he was “not comfortable moving forward.”
With the inability for discussions sponsor Sen. Genevieve Whitaker motioned for the bill to be held in the committee.
Separately on Wednesday, the committee received testimony from the Career and Technical Education Board Chairman Michael François on the implementation of Act 8374, which was adopted into law two years ago in an effort to develop a sustainable career and technical program for public high school students seeking vocational career paths.
Conversations were again restricted due to the absence of invited testifiers — Department of Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin and other colleagues who were not present for the hearing.
François said roadblocks have been created for the Career and Technical Education Board, and it is both “frustrating” and “difficult” to implement the program without the compliance of the department.
He said although the board communicates with Department of Education regularly he knows “for a fact that a lot of what I am being told is not what the reality is.”
The communication barriers between the agencies have “slowed things down” and the lack of cooperation is “making things more difficult,” François said. “For instance, when the board asks for data on our CTEC students and we can’t get that data, we don’t know what direction to go in.”
The frustration was shared by lawmakers like Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory who said, “Are we really serious about the education of our children? I say this because I feel like I’m in the twilight zone. These conversations we are having, we have had over and over and over.”
Calling it a “waste of communication,” François said the board isn’t given even basic information or data from the department when it is requested and, “that’s one of the reasons I said that I don’t know how many programs there are out there because they’re [Department of Education] shutting programs down and starting programs up as they see fit, without coming to the board.”
Unable to garner any comment from Education officials who did not attend, non-committee member Sen. Samuel Carrion said the entire situation was “troubling” and “the bottom line is who suffers is our children.”
Sens. Frett-Gregory, Vialet, Gittens, Joseph, Milton Potter, Janelle Sarauw, and Whitaker were present for the hearing.