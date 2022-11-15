Senators are considering legislation that aims to help ensure elderly and disabled residents aren’t left behind when disaster strikes.

Bill No. 34-0265 seeks to establish the Office of Disability Integration within the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, and is sponsored by Sens. Marvin Blyden, Genevieve Whitaker, and Angel Bolques Jr., chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety.

