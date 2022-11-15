Senators are considering legislation that aims to help ensure elderly and disabled residents aren’t left behind when disaster strikes.
Bill No. 34-0265 seeks to establish the Office of Disability Integration within the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, and is sponsored by Sens. Marvin Blyden, Genevieve Whitaker, and Angel Bolques Jr., chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety.
The committee met Tuesday to hear from testifiers, and ultimately voted to forward the bill to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.
“The purpose of this measure is simple, it creates a unit within VITEMA, whose purpose is to ensure the needs of persons with disabilities are taken into account, and addressed in all stages of disaster planning, preparation, and response and recovery,” Blyden said.
People with disabilities have several barriers that prevent them from being able to readily access shelter and other forms of assistance, Blyden said.
“These barriers are not due to a person’s disability or aging, but the failure to include disability and aging communities in disaster planning, response, recovery, research, and oversight,” Blyden said.
“The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 require that persons with disabilities be provided with equal access to all disaster relief activities, programs, and benefits,” Blyden said. “And according to a 2019 General Accountability Office report, states, territories, localities, and nonprofits reported challenges in providing assistance to individuals who are older or have disabilities, following the 2017 hurricanes. Particularly in critical areas such as obtaining food, water, medicine, and oxygen.”
Blyden said the government has to work harder to ensure the territory’s most vulnerable residents aren’t forgotten or left behind during the next hurricane.
“Simply put, this is unacceptable. As a government, we have a legal responsibility and a moral obligation to make sure all residents, especially our most vulnerable, have access to help when they need it,” Blyden said.
“This is especially important for persons who are also suffering from social vulnerabilities. Earlier this year, researchers from the University of the Virgin Islands and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources published a report called ‘Public Health Implications of Social Vulnerability in the United States Virgin Islands.’ They found that the pockets of economic and social vulnerability and any pockets of medical vulnerability were in the same, and that the high level of poverty and social inequality in the territory makes measures such as these more necessary,” Blyden added.
He credited former senator and current Bureau of Economic Research Director Allison DeGazon with initially proposing the bill, “and I want to take this moment to thank her for her vision, and for entrusting me with moving this legislation forward. The final product of the bill before us is the result of nearly two years of collaboration between a number of stakeholders and parties at the table.”
Blyden also said the ADA Coordinator’s Office needs more staff, “which can be budgeted in the Office of the Governor, but VITEMA needs these coordiantors because it is the operations and the organizational culture of VITEMA that we are trying to influence.”
VITEMA Assistant Director Barbara Petersen testified on behalf of Director Daryl Jaschen, who is out of the territory, and said VITEMA “fully supports” the bill, which provides for the addition of one individual in each district within the Planning and Preparedness division.
Territorial ADA Coordinator Julien Henley Sr. said that “people with disabilities are two to four times more likely to die or sustain a critical injury during a disaster than people without disabilities,” and government officials and nonprofits have come together in the wake of the 2017 hurricanes to better prepare for the next disaster.
Henley said Disability Integrators will help ensure problems facing the disabled and elderly populations have solutions planned in advance. For example, supplies will be transported to individuals’ homes after disasters rather than forcing them to try and travel to a distribution point, and items like sandbags will be distributed in advance of storms.
“Another responsibility of Disability Integrators will be to make sure that individuals who are deaf have access to information in formats that people can receive whether they are deaf, blind, have low vision, or another disability that requires a particular accessible format,” Henley said. “They will also be responsible for incorporating ASL interpreters throughout the emergency plan, as this is an area where the Territory has struggled in the past.”
Henley also said the government hasn’t been operating disaster shelters “because those shelters were not ADA-compliant; they were inaccessible to individuals with mobility disabilities and had other structural issues. We have since completed the needed repairs to our shelters that were slated to be opened. From accessible parking to an accessible route to the inside of each shelter, there is now a structured plan in place,” Henley said. “As we rebuild our structures keeping the mandated ADA standards in mind, we will have more options to select from. Having Disability Integrators in place would allow us to better execute the set plan that we have recently established.”