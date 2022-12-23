A bill to increase the minimum salary for public sector employees to $32,000 will be heard in the 34th Legislature’s final session, and bill sponsor Kurt Vialet said the measure would help workers survive amid rising inflation.
The current minimum salary for public employees is $27,040, which was increased from $20,000 via a bill Vialet co-sponsored in 2018, according to a news release from Vialet.
According to Jose George, post auditor of the V.I. Legislature, there are about 971 employees that fall into this category and will cost the government an additional $4.3 million.
Since the last minimum salary adjustment, “the cost of living has significantly increased due to the rise in the price of commodities like groceries and utilities. The most current information presented by the Office of the Governor, Bureau of Economic Research, USVI Consumer Price Index reported that the ‘cost of living in the Territory is up 7.3% overall and food costs rose 20.7% between January 2020 and January 2021,’” according to the news release.
The statement also factors in the increased cost of electricity in the Virgin Islands, noting that “the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that ‘the average price of electricity paid by U.S. Virgin Islands residents was about 43 cents per kilowatt-hour in mid-2021, more than three times higher than the U.S. average power price of 14 cents.’”
Vialet also noted that the cost per kilowatt-hour in the territory is now 56 cents, but the V.I. government is continuing to subsidize the V.I. Water and Power Authority with around $4 million a month in federal funds, funneled through the local government.
“Businesses are able to pass on the cost of inflation to the consumer, however, the labor force continues to struggle to maintain a decent quality of life while adjusting to the fluctuations in the marketplace,” Vialet said in the statement.
Senators met for a Legislative Session and Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, but recessed to finish the extensive agenda on Dec. 29.
