A bill to increase the minimum salary for public sector employees to $32,000 will be heard in the 34th Legislature’s final session, and bill sponsor Kurt Vialet said the measure would help workers survive amid rising inflation.

The current minimum salary for public employees is $27,040, which was increased from $20,000 via a bill Vialet co-sponsored in 2018, according to a news release from Vialet.

