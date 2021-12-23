A bill that seeks transparency in V.I. elections, instead sparked debate among senators over who should have access to information.
Bill No. 34-0149, sponsored by Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger, seeks to make official election records accessible to the public through cloud-based services, but at Wednesday’s Rules and Judiciary Committee hearing, lawmakers voiced concerns the information could be misused.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that we protect the information we gather in public records,” said Sen. Carla Joseph. “We use the states to compare to the Virgin islands, but we have to look at this very carefully and customize it locally.”
The bill was held by the committee for further consideration.
Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes said the Election’s Board and her office did not support the legislation, and argued only registered voters should have access to the information.
Fawkes explained that giving access to a voter’s registration data to non-voters could allow for commercialization of the information.
“Any person who knowingly allows a list of registered voters, under the person’s control, to be used for any purpose not related to the electoral process is guilty of a misdemeanor, in many states. We have no such law,” Fawkes said.
Heyliger clarified that this bill would not make voter’s personal information public, as only specific reports would be available online or by request.
“This piece of legislation does not do that. It is specifically based on your testimony from last time, and the reporting of the Attorney General’s Office, phone numbers, social security numbers, emails, stuff of that personal nature will never be put out to the public,” Heyliger said.
Another point of contention for Fawkes was the “no later than 10 business days” required for the elections office to provide requested information.
She argued the legislation should not mandate administrative functions of the entity, but Heyliger cited state laws that mandate a specific number of days in which an election’s office must provide requested information.
Fawkes, however, said 10 business days is “unrealistic” due to the office’s small staff.
When Sen. Whitaker asked whether an additional hire could alleviate this issue, Fawkes said, “it [a new hire] has been in the budget presentations, and we have not got any funding.”
In other business,
Bill No. 34-0072, a measure that provides for the declaration of firearm components upon their entry into the territory was also held in the Rules and Judiciary committee.
Lawmakers advanced Bill No. 34-0144, which seeks to establish procedures to involve parents in school’s efforts to eliminate truancy, and Bill No. 34-0173, which appropriates $280,660 to the University of the Virgin Islands to ensure all current and former UVI employees are reimbursed salaries reduced by Economic Stability Act. The bills will move on to the full Senate for further consideration.