Government retirees may soon have a chance to go return to government service without giving up their retirement checks, as new legislation would allow them to receive both their annuity and a paycheck from the V.I. government.
The Senate’s Finance Committee met Tuesday at Lawaetz Legislative Hall on St. Croix to consider Bill No. 34-0171, which seeks to allow retirees to reenter government service and retain their annuity while contributing to the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
The bill was favorably approved by senators and has been forwarded to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
“The bill places no burden on the system whatsoever, in fact, it offers financial benefit to the system in that GERS will continue to receive both the employer and the employee contributions without the obligation of having to recalculate the retirees service annuity,” bill sponsor Sen. Milton Potter told his colleagues.
In an effort to fill vacant government positions, the bill states that government retirees can return to government employment after nine months of retirement, for a period that does not exceed three years.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs expressed support for the legislation, noting that filling vacant positions would provide much-needed contributions to the cash-strapped system.
“Using the average salary of the active employee estimated in the actuarial valuation of Oct. 1, 2021, of $46,000, and applying the Tier II regular employee rate of 11.5% and the employer contribution rate of 23.5%, the estimated additional contributions that will be collected is approximately $18 million,” Nibbs said.
V.I. Personnel Division Director Cindy Richardson told senators that agencies hiring retirees would have to show they were not able to fill the position for six months and that internal promotion was not an option.
Senators also favorably approved Bill No. 34-0170, as it relates to the Economic Development Program and amends incentives to beneficiaries to further their investment in the Virgin Islands community.
“We must continue to lay the foundation to create a more solid economic base here in the territory and I believe that Bill No. 34-0170 is a part of that solid foundation,” Senate President and bill sponsor Donna Frett-Gregory said.
According to the bill, increased commitments to the territory will include increased EDC application fees from $5,000 to $7,500 and an increased percentage of contributions made to public education, from 50% to 55%.
Invited speakers included attorney Marjorie Roberts and Economic Development Authority CEO Wayne Biggs. They expressed support for the majority of amendments proposed for the bill and suggested changes to those they opposed.
One stipulation faced by EDC companies is that if they hire a nonresident, they must conduct training classes for residents to fill the position, or they must transfer $2,500 to the Territorial Scholarship Fund for each nonresident employed.
The bill suggests raising this rate to $5,000, but Roberts suggested rather than sending this to the Territorial Scholarship Fund, that it can be expanded to cover any training program.
Sen. Kurt Vialet expressed his support for the funds going toward scholarships, noting that the finance and accounting positions that many EDC companies are trying to fill require individuals with a degree.
“It’s’ just not a simple training program at the Department of Labor, a training program won’t produce an accountant, a scholarship will produce an accountant,” Vialet said.