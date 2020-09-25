The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday advanced a bill to appropriate $15 million from the General Fund to pay off waste haulers woefully in need of back payments.
The bill, Bill 33-0375, would require the V.I. Waste Management Authority to submit a list of all waste haulers owed payments along with their debt amount to the V.I. Office of Management and Budget within 10 days of the bill’s enactment.
Within 30 days after the funds are appropriated, the Waste Management Authority would then have to provide a report to the Legislature documenting the payments to waste haulers.
The bill seeks to alleviate the burden of vendors, many of which are small businesses that have gone months, even years, without their required pay due to the financial stress of the Waste Management Authority.
OMB Director Jenifer O’Neal said she tried to obtain the latest report from the Waste Management Authority on their outstanding vendor payments but did not get a response. As such, she told lawmakers that, as of a June 30 report, solid waste service providers in the territory were owed $29.9 million.
She added that the $15 million appropriation will come out of the fiscal year 2020 budget and is made possible due to the government’s revenue collections currently outpacing expenditures.
“Operating expenditures for fiscal year 2020 have been significantly lower than forecasted, mostly due to COVID-19, which allows for some reprogramming of funds, of which this proposed appropriation to the Waste Management Authority applies,” she said.
O’Neal added, however, that the appearance of a surplus must be viewed “cautiously” as there will be year-end spending and other obligations that have not yet been posted in the government’s accounting system.
O’Neal said she supported the bill “in principle” and an appropriation of “up to $15 million.”
Newly installed Waste Management Authority Executive Director Roger Merritt also threw his support behind the bill. However, lawmakers voiced concern that he only provided a page of testimony and could not describe the financial condition of his agency or the amounts owed to his vendors.
“Sometimes I wonder how those of us who are responsible for government entities … how do they sleep at night when they can’t even tell you how much money is owed to the small businesses here in the territory?” said Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, one of the bill’s primary sponsors. “That’s a fundamental question that needs to be answered. These [haulers] get up every day. They have staff and they have families and when they’re not paid … they’re impacted.”
Merritt said he would meet with the V.I. government’s recovery consultant Witt O’Brien’s to discuss certain project worksheets and other documentation that will allow for roughly $5 million in federal reimbursement for vendors.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, another primary sponsor of the bill, questioned why it has taken three years — since hurricanes Irma and Maria — for Witt O’Brien’s to complete this process, insisting the consultant was “ripping off” the government.
“They came here claiming that they know how to expedite the reimbursement process and three years we still can’t reconcile,” he said. “We need to have this resolved and resolved immediately. Witt O’Brien’s is getting paid $80 million a year. Do the job or the government needs to dismiss those consultants that are taking our money.”
Bill 33-0375 was approved and advanced to the Rules and Judiciary Committee. Voting in favor were Frett-Gregory and Vialet, along with Sens. Oakland Benta, Marvin Blyden, Allison DeGazon, Dwayne DeGraff and Janelle Sarauw.