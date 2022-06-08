ST. CROIX — The Finance Committee on Tuesday held legislation appropriating $325,000 to support a public-private venture to purchase and refurbish a building to serve the homeless.
The partnership is between the V.I. government, specifically the Human Services Department, and the self-funded grassroots organization, The Collective Collaboration Inc. While senators lauded founder Karen Dickenson for the work already achieved, Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez said the demand for overnight shelter, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing “far exceeds the available resources.”
According to data provided by Causey-Gomez from 2019’s Point in Time Count organized by USVI Continuum of Care Council on Homelessness, there were 314 unsheltered persons in the territory of which 107 were identified as chronically homeless. In 2021 there was a drop in the data with 174 unsheltered persons counted, but Causey-Gomez said that did not mean there was a true decrease but that “the Point in Time Count was not staffed sufficiently to count the unsheltered homeless during the January 2022 event.”
Dickenson, who in testimony attested to the demand and urgent need of the services in the territory, broke down in tears during the delivery.
“I sit before you with a heavy heart for the people I serve, they are my people, but moreover, they are our people. The plight of homeless and mental health in a small community as such should not be at this crisis level,” Dickenson said. “We are in crisis and no one seems to care. The necessary resources to address the problem is nowhere in sight. Politicians continue to use my family [those who are homeless] as the fundamental of their campaign and after election they become the visible invisible.”
While committee members were in full support of addressing homelessness, some senators questioned the public-private partnership arrangement. Others questioned whether the government should own the building and lease it to the organization. There was some confusion Tuesday when it was discovered that the distributed legislation was not amended and did not reflect the correct property address.
“We need clarification. I agree $325,000 is not a lot of money in the grand scheme of government, but we have to be careful and mindful of setting precedent. That is the issue we have before us. That is the concern,” Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory said.
Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet said if the bill is adopted into law the funds given to the organization would be used to finalize the purchase of the building and begin the process of refurbishing the facility. He added that the organization has placed a retainer on the building’s purchase, explaining that it’s under the nonprofit Collective Collaboration, and not a government-owned property.
The notion of a public-private partnership still made some committee members hesitant, prompting Vialet to remind his colleagues of a similar public-private partnership arranged by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. who announced a public-private partnership with the V.I. Diabetes Center of Excellence last November.
“That don’t mean we need to continue the wrong here,” Frett-Gregory said. “Our responsibility is accountability and oversight, so if that happened in the executive branch that has nothing to do with this legislative body. So, we can’t continue the wrongs.”
Sen. Samuel Carrion, in expressing his support, told Dickenson “we have a gap and we know that the government can’t do it all and I really commend people like yourself who has taken upon yourself to be that difference and be that change we want to see.”
“I think we should be giving you much more because you really started this as a grass-roots effort … We need to see ourselves in each one of these individuals because it could be us tomorrow, it could be a family member,” he said.
Among the invited testifiers was Vincent Richards, deputy commissioner of Property and Procurement, who suggested the government purchase the building. Jenifer O’Neal, director of the Office of Management and Budget in her testimony noted she had “no objections to the funding for this proposed legislation.”
Ultimately, the legislation was thwarted with four votes seeking to hold the bill. Voting in favor of holding the legislation were Frett-Gregory, as well as Sens. Dwayne DeGraff, Janelle Sarauw, and Marvin Blyden. Sen. Javan James voted against holding the bill and Sens. Vialet and Carrion abstained.
The committee on Tuesday also advanced the following:
• A bill, which if adopted into law, would appropriate over $2 million to the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation to provide for a grant to the Twin City Cricket Association to establish what would be called the St. Croix Cricket Field
• A bill to conform V.I. Code to the most recent revisions of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Credit for Reinsurance Model Law, which helps to ensure the territory is in continued compliance with accreditation standards.
• Two lease agreements. One is between the V.I. government and Vitelcom Cellular, Inc. which operates in the territory as Viya Wireless and another between the V.I. government and E & C Development, LLC.
All advanced bills and agreements were forwarded to the Rules and Judiciary Committee.