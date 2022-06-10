ST. CROIX — A bill asking Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to demand the resignation — or terminate — V.I. Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark was tabled indefinitely in the Rules and Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.
The legislation seeking Testamark’s removal was proposed by Sen. Franklin Johnson, a bill which asserts Testamark uses a “dictatorial management style” and has a “lack of understanding and awareness of the adverse prison conditions, serious administrative deficits, and critical challenges permeating the correctional system.”
Johnson shared with the committee images of the crumbling correctional facility on St. Croix and video footage of rice that was infested with bugs and intended to be fed to inmates.
Though most testifiers and committee members agreed the correctional facilities were in dismal condition, plagued by staffing shortages, and suffered from security breaches — not everyone believed the sole blame of the overall situation should be squarely placed on the shoulders of Testamark, who only took the position in 2019.
Moreover, some committee members, like Sen. Carla Joseph didn’t feel the legislation was appropriate, “I must say it’s a very low point we are coming to in the Virgin Islands when the Legislature starts to come into the realm of the executive branch and we don’t stay in our lane.”
Still, testifiers like David Andino, the former supervisory lieutenant and auditor for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the United Industrial Workers of the Seafarers International Union, which represents correctional officers employed in the Virgin Islands, supported the removal of Testamark.
Adino testified to having first-hand knowledge “of the lack of supervisory skills Ms. Testamark possess.”
“Her lies and disrespectful behavior of staff and employees as well as basic knowledge of repairing and correcting correctional practices as a director has given the BOC and the people of the Virgin Islands a very bad reputation within the islands and aboard,” Adino said. “If your observance of staff suddenly retiring, resigning, and getting fired without Gov. Bryan’s knowledge, due to no letters issued of such firings or reasons for being let go, does not show you her lack of authentic leadership- then you are turning a blind eye as she continues to destroy the trust of the Virgin Islands people, the BOC, and its staff.”
The bill states more than 52 staff members have retired or resigned from the Bureau of Corrections since Testamark’s tenure.
While the union was in support of Testamark’s removal, union Vice President Jacqueline Dickenson’s submitted testimony in which she states, “The union welcomes accountability of management and thus will take this opportunity to join in many of the general criticisms of the current state of the Bureau of Corrections for which some blame must be accorded to its present administrators.”
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory echoed the same sentiments, having said that listing all of the issue and “putting it all on one person who sat in the position for three and a half years when we have had this issue for 30 years, I say it’s unfair.”
The St. Croix prison has been under federal monitoring since 1986, but despite 36 years of litigation by the U.S. Justice Department and oversight by court appointed independent monitors, the territory has failed to show that it is not leaving prisoners vulnerable to violence or neglect.
The St. Thomas jail has been under a similar consent decree since 1994, after the American Civil Liberties Union sued the Virgin Islands government on behalf of a plaintiff class of prisoners. The territory has failed to reach full compliance with the court’s orders in the 28 years since.
Separately, the committee advanced two lease agreements. One approving a lease agreement between the government, acting through the commissioner of Property and Procurement, and Vitelcom Cellular Inc., which conducts business in the territory as Viya Wireless and a second between the government and E & C Development LLC.
Additionally, Richard Evangelista’s nomination to serve on the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board was advanced by the committee.
Senators who voted to table the discussion indefinitely were Novelle Francis Jr., Carla Joseph, and Milton Potter. Sens. Kenneth Gittens and Franklin Johnson voted no, while Sen. Genevieve Whitaker abstained and Sen. Steven Payne Sr. was absent.