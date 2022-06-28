The Youth, Sports, Parks, and Recreation Committee voted unanimously Monday in favor of bill transferring jurisdiction of the public’s beaches from the Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, which would shore up access to available federal aide
The legislation would establish a Division of Territorial Parks and Protected Areas under DPNR and move the responsibility of several properties, currently handled by DSPR under DPNR’s purview. In doing so, Sen. Samuel Carrión who sponsored the bill, said it would have a dual benefit.
DSPR would be able to “focus more on sports facilities and other areas such as developing and maintaining parks in neighborhoods and communities. While the DPNR, which is already responsible for protecting our natural resources, would be responsible for the establishment and maintenance of our historic parks and protected areas,” Carrión said. “An addition to this shift in authority would enable the territory to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for the acquisition and upkeeping of the territory park system.”
While the plan is in its infancy — without the passage of the bill — DSPR Commissioner Calvert White said it should it pass.
All public beaches would be turned over to DPNR as well as “a large number of facilities,” he said, admitting that much of them were not being maintained properly by the department due to lack of funding or manpower.
DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol, during testimony outlined what could happen if the plan were to be cemented as law.
“The first step in actually putting all of this together is after the inventory is done within the central government, it is to decide specifically” what would be “necessary to bring them to their maximum value point. Is it concessions and leasing spaces in order to enhance recreational opportunities. Or do they just remain as public spaces? And then there is also going to be sharing of resources between the government agencies and the maintenance of them.”
He added that after the completion of a “Territorial Outdoor Recreational Plan”, inside of there is where you get the details to determine what level of effort, costs, and those kinds of things will be necessary in order to bring this to fruition.”
The bill was passed out of committee, and advanced to the Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee. The legislation will be offered with a companion bill that seeks to increase the Territorial Park Board of Trustees and limit service on the board to two consecutive terms.
“The government, and more significantly, the people of the Virgin Islands stand to profit economically and environmentally if this bill is passed,” Carrión said.
He added an important part of improving the overall quality of life is “preserving our natural heritage by protecting land for both the purpose of conservation and also recreation. Conservation is not just a matter of preserving nature but also preserving our rich history as Virgin Islanders.”
Horse racing
Separately, the committee spoke with “frustrated” stakeholders about franchise and development agreements for the Randall “Doc” James Racetrack and the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack- which are still at a standstill.
V.I. Horse Racing Commission Chairman Hugo Hodge said while the government and Southland Gaming VI finalize the agreement, which will trigger the commencement of activities at the facility, the commission has “made plans to clear the running surface, infield, and maintain the mangrove utilizing funds from the Horse Racing Improvement Fund which comes from revenue received from the VI Lottery.”
The Horse Racing Commission has also begun running a 30-day public announcement, available online, which displays the commission’s rules and regulations allowing for the public to have access and comment. Hodge said the commission will summarize and forward the compiled comments to the Attorney General’s Office.
In addition to Carrión, Sens. Dwayne DeGraff, Alma Francis-Heyliger, Javan James Sr., Franklin Johnson, and Carla Joseph were present for the hearing. Sen. Steven Payne was absent.
