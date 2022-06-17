The Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection advanced two pieces of legislation Thursday that aim to tighten government processes by requiring an online database and publication of lists of abandoned property, and requiring the Elections supervisor to compile both an active and inactive voter’s list within 30 days of a general election.
Such a list is to begin with the November election, if it becomes law.
Both Glendina Matthew, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor division’s Banking and Insurance director, and Delia Thomas, who serves as deputy inspector general in the Office of the V.I. Inspector General, testified in support of the measure requiring an online, searchable database to allow for the public to find abandoned properties and funds collected by the lieutenant governor.
“The division has faced a number of challenges over the years as it relates to the publishing of unclaimed property listings, this was due to not having sufficient human resources or a database to compile the reports received. In the absence of a database, the staff of the division is required to expend an exorbitant amount of time to manually enter the data received,” Matthew said.
Matthew noted that the last publication completed by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor was nearly a decade ago, but the division is now in the process of soliciting companies to create an online database as the unclaimed funds collected in the trust account have nearly reached $16 million, “and there is even more than that because some are in the General Fund.”
These unclaimed funds come from unclaimed savings accounts, checking accounts, deposit certificates, uncashed checks, stocks, bonds, money orders, proceeds from life insurance policies, and security boxes- though the box contents do not attribute to the total but are received by the office. As the assets are not considered real property any funds collected stay in the account until claimed, Matthew said.
“We are at the point where we want a software that is more advanced. We want a software that can assist not only with claimants but the holders also and there is a particular format that is used by National Association of Unclaimed Property,” which Matthew said the office is a member of and have requested all companies solicited for the software development integrate.
Thomas said that from 2004 to 2022, over 1,434 claims have been paid out, and from 2009 to March 2022 the office paid out nearly $6 million. Still, she said, a balance of almost $16 million in the trust account remains.
Lawmakers advanced the bill to the Rules and Judiciary Committee, which if signed into law, ensures a database is crafted, maintained, and accessible to Virgin Islanders seeking to claim their property.
The committee also advanced a bill requiring the Supervisor of Elections to compile an active and inactive voter’s list after each general election. The bill originally called for a 90-day turnaround, but after hearing from Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes agreed to a change the more expedient 30-day turnaround.
“We would like to enact this law 30 days after the governor signs. Our goal is to obtain an accurate voters’ participation rate for the 2022 general election because during the four-year cycle, which is when the gubernatorial race is on the ballot, more voters participate,” Fawkes said. “The ESVI does not want to see the fruits of our labor in 2024. We have the tools necessary to begin this process. We can change the status of non-voters in the 2014 through 2020 general elections from active to inactive beginning 30 days after the passage of this legislation.”
According to Fawkes, once the agency stopped the process of canceling voter registration it left only two ways to cancel voters, either the deceased listing quarterly from the Health Department or receiving the Felony Court Orders quarterly from the Superior and District courts.
“The Virgin Islands voters’ participation historically in all prior elections to 2018 has always averaged 60% or higher. Once we stopped cancelling, the percentage shrunk to 40% or lower,” Fawkes said.
To not allow for cancellation, she said, puts the agency’s data in jeopardy as the numbers and percentages of active voters radically changes and is not as accurate without the cancellations of inactive voters.
“Statistical information is critical in many areas, especially in analyzing the elections results. Our goal in supporting this bill is to obtain, true, accurate statistical information and to inspire, encourage, and energize all our citizens to participate in the electoral process, as done in many other countries,” Fawkes said.
With such support from testifiers, lawmakers swiftly advanced the bill which will now move on to the Rules and Judiciary hearing for further vetting.
Sens. Novelle Francis Jr., Marvin Blyden, Alma Francis Heyliger, Franklin Johnson, and Carla Joseph were present for the hearing. Sen. Milton Potter and Javan James Sr. were absent.