Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed four bills on Monday that he deemed were an “encroachment” of his executive authority and a brazen attempt by lawmakers to expand their control over certain boards and commissions.
In a letter to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., Bryan discussed his vetoes of Bill 33-0210 and Bill 33-0211, which establish minimum criteria for members of the V.I. Water and Power Authority Governing Board and the Public Services Commission, respectively.
Bryan also touched on his vetoes of Bill 33-0343, which establishes criteria for the V.I. Government and Health Facilities Corporation Board, and Bill 33-0346, which suspends and replaces the WAPA Governing Board with a Management and Oversight Review Committee.
The bills, he said, were a blatant overreach, an attempt by the Legislature to have appointments to boards and commissions be subject to its advice and consent.
Bryan said this was not only a violation of the Revised Organic Act and the Separation of Powers doctrine but an attempt by the Legislature to “usurp and hamper” his appointment power and impose direct legislative control over multiple entities.
“[These bills are] attempts by the Legislature to control WAPA, the PSC and the Health Facilities Corporation Board, resulting in the Legislature being the authority over entire departments and boards through legislation and legislative language, which expands the role of the Legislature to not only make the laws, but enforce laws, and appoint those who must execute the law as well as control how those laws are executed,” Bryan wrote. “This is clearly not what was contemplated by the Revised Organic Act.”
For Bill 33-0210, Bryan argued that the WAPA Governing Board has shown no “weakness in structure” and has consistently been composed of members with diverse expertise and educational backgrounds.
With Bill 33-0211, Bryan said its provision that five PSC commissioners constitute a legal quorum would preclude the PSC from even convening since there are only four current members.
“The PSC would be incapacitated as of today,” Bryan said.
He added that two of his nominees for the PSC have been awaiting legislative confirmation for months. The Daily News could not verify these two candidates by press time Wednesday.
Regarding Bill 33-0343, Bryan said the measure’s goal to reestablish the district hospital boards would be invalid and unlawful based on Supreme Court precedent, and that the selection of board members would again infringe on the Separation of Powers doctrine.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, a primary sponsor of the bill, said he didn’t see any such infringement.
“The Senate develops these boards by codifying them in the V.I. Code and we do have the authority to make changes as to how the boards are comprised,” he said.
Vialet added that board members in this case would be selected by various professional organizations like the Physician’s Association or the Bar Association, and that the bill was drafted in conjunction with the medical community.
As far as Bill 33-0346, Bryan said the bill suspends the WAPA Governing Board appointed by the governor and replaces it with an oversight committee controlled by the Legislature with appointments made by the Legislature.
He argued the bill will have a “dire impact” on bondholders and investors of WAPA and will cause uncertainty in the market and with federal agencies.
“The implication of establishing a Management Oversight Committee for WAPA gives the odious suggestion of a possible receivership at a time that WAPA is making concerted strides to undertake a financial recovery,” he said. “Now is not the time to play politics with the WAPA Board and unlawfully restructure it, when recovery of federal funds tied to our community’s needs and accountability is of the utmost importance to continued recovery and growth.”
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, one of the primary sponsors of the bill, voiced her concern with the veto and the need for greater oversight of the utility.
“WAPA has proven to be a nightmare to many residents and it would be irresponsible for this Legislative body to stand idle,” she said. “The Senate has oversight responsibilities, and it is our sworn duty to ease the burden of residents — with WAPA being a primary and prevalent issue. While I am deeply concerned by the governor’s veto, I hope to sit down with his team alongside my colleagues to find alternative solutions that benefit the people of this territory.”
It was unclear whether lawmakers will move forward to override the governor’s vetoes, although Vialet did hint he will proceed to override the veto of Bill 33-0343.
In his letter, Bryan threatened to take legal action against any violation of the Revised Organic Act and V.I. law, if necessary.