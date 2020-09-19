Catholic Bishop Herbert Bevard has stepped down as leader of the Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, according to a letter issued Friday.
Bevard submitted his resignation to Pope Francis on July 6 in anticipation of his 75th birthday, which is the age at which Roman Catholic bishops must retire.
“Regrettably, I have experienced some new and unanticipated medical conditions that unfortunately preclude my ability to continue to maintain my position in the Diocese of St. Thomas,” Bevard wrote.
Bevard, who has led the Diocese of St. Thomas since 2008, said he asked for his resignation be immediate, and Pope Francis accepted.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. had previously issued a statement on Aug. 21, saying that Bevard “received excellent care at Schneider Regional Medical Center before he was flown off-island earlier this week for further treatment regarding a medical condition that is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“I have loved serving the People of God; the Clergy, Religious, Laity and the entire Virgin Islands community in the Diocese of St. Thomas and will treasure the fond memories that we share together,” Bevard wrote in the statement issued Friday. “It is this same love and concern for them, recognizing my own limitations, that now compel me to make this request.”
In the interim, Pope Francis has appointed the Most Rev. Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington D.C., as the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of St. Thomas until a permanent replacement is installed.