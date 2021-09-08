Longtime coach Elridge Blake, calypsonian St. Clair “Whadablee” DeSilvia and WSTA radio owner Athniel “Addie” Ottley have moved closer to recognition by the full V.I. Legislature for their contributions to the territory.
The Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee voted favorably Tuesday on resolutions honoring the trio as they also voted on nominations to various government boards and other legislation.
Bill No. 34-0064 seeks to recognize Ottley, who in 2018 received an honorary degree from the University of the Virgin Islands, by naming a roadway in his honor for “his tireless years of informing and educating the public on current and past community issues and by keeping the radio waves open in times of imminent danger to the community,” according to a released statement from Sen. Milton Potter, who chairs the committee.
Bill No. 34-0063 seeks to honor DeSilvia, a four-time consecutive V.I. Carnival calypso monarch, “for his invaluable contribution to the continued development of calypso music in the Virgin Islands.”
Bill No. 34-0065 seeks to commend Blake for his outstanding accomplishments in sports and contributions to the Virgin Islands by “naming the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in his honor and appropriates $10,000 to cover the cost and upkeep of the signage.
The committee also voted favorably on:
• Bill No. 34-0061: A resolution honoring and commending Hillary “Baga” Rezende for his contributions to steel pan music and his dedicated service to the Virgin Islands.
• Bill No. 34-0078: An act to transfer property from the V.I. government to the V.I. Port Authority and to require the agency “pay certain sums to the Education Maintenance Fund.”
• Bill No. 34-0083: An act making an appropriation of $100,000 from the St. Thomas Capital Improvement Fund to the Agriculture Department for the Humane Society of St. Thomas for construction of an animal clinic.
• Bill No. 34-0040: An act amending Title 27, Chapter 1 of the Virgin Islands Code by adding a new subchapter establishing the Nurse Licensure Compact to create a multi-state nursing license.
• Bill No. 34-0053: An act amending V.I. Code, Title 17 chapter 5 by adding a section to establish the Emergency Medical Services Program; amending Title 33, Chapter 111 by adding a section to establish the Emergency Medical Services High School Program Fund; and making a $160,000 appropriation from the Centennial Special Fund to the Education Department to fund the EMS Basic-EMT program.
• Bill No. 34-0051: An act amending V.I. Code, Title 19 chapter 75, Section 4201 relating to fluoridation of water to lower the required minimum amount in freshwater distributed in any V.I. school; amending Title 17, Chapter 10, Section 111 relating to the school health program to include a dental program; amending Title 27, Chapter 1, Subchapter II, section 57 the Board of Dental Examiners to exempt dentists licensed in other states and students or residents engaged in dental assessment and preventive treatments under the school dental program; amending Title 33, Chapter 111 relating to government funds to add a section to establish the School-Based Dental Prevention and Treatment Fund.
• Bill No. 34-0085: An act amending the V.I. Code, Title 14, Section 192, relative to importation of snakes and invasive species, to increase the fine for unauthorized importation of snakes; amending Title 12, Section 81d, relating to the Fish and Wildlife Restoration Trust Fund, regulation of the importation and control of non-indigenous evasive species; and amending Title 19, Section 2709 to provide that the quarantine of animals is at the owner’s expense.
Nominations:
Senators also voted favorably on the nominations of:
• Denese Marshal to serve on the V.I. Board of Psychology
• Semaj Johnson for the V.I. Board of Medical Examiners
• William Newbold to serve on the V.I. Historic Preservation Commission
• Laurence Richards for the V.I. Board of General Construction Contractors.
The approved nominations and resolutions will be forwarded to the full Senate for further consideration, Potter said.