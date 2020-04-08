Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden is questioning the Bryan administration’s decision to close public beaches since shorelines still remain open to private boats from abroad — many of which, in recent weeks, have “flooded the territory” and moored with little monitoring or enforcement.
In a statement, Blyden said he shared the concerns of the administration in curbing crowds at beaches, but the decision to open shorelines even wider to visiting vessels showed an “unequal treatment” of residents and visitors.
“Just last week, I met with a top official of the administration and suggested a moratorium on anchoring permits so that we could slow the flow of boats that have flooded our harbors and beaches over the last month,” Blyden said in the Monday statement.
“I pointed out that no screening of the passengers is taking place, and that the territory doesn’t have the resources to monitor and enforce compliance with the regulations that have been established for the more than 500 vessels that the administration expects will come to the territory over the course of the next month,” he added.
Blyden said the administration insisted they could not deny access to American-registered vessels.
“Yet, days later, we are being told that the government can indeed restrict American citizens from our waters, but that it will only use those powers against the residents — not against those who are temporarily using our shorelines for their refuge or convenience,” Blyden continued. “How is the administration planning to manage the recreational activities of the individuals aboard the vessels? Will they be allowed to swim?”
Blyden further noted the long-term environmental impact of the excess boats, and questioned whether the territory had sufficient capacity and pumping stations to handle the solid wastes generated by them — not to mention adequate monitoring and enforcement.
“I could not receive assurances that these elements were actually in place,” he said.
Blyden said he was equally disturbed to learn that the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources ceased to conduct water quality testing to determine whether vessels are complying with the requirement to pump out their wastes at a pumping station or outside the three-mile limit.
“Unfortunately, I can report from the experiences of my staff and others who use Brewers Bay that over the last week, there is increasing evidence that human wastes are being dumped into our waters,” he said. “Additionally, it is clear that the anchoring of so many boats has negatively affected the seagrass, seaweed, and coral in this important turtle nesting area.”
Blyden said that decisions and policies of the government should apply equally.
“Although it pains me and many other people personally, I can accept a decision to temporarily close the beaches as a painful but prudent exercise in caution,” Blyden said. “But doing this on one hand while opening our shorelines even wider to visiting vessels on the other is simply, to my mind, unfair and unjust. Our shorelines shouldn’t be closed to our people and open to everyone else.”
