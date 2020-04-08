Boats — both power and sail — are anchored in both Cowpet Bay on the East End of St. Thomas and across the channel in Christmas Cove on the north side of Great St. James Island on Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden is voicing concern over the Bryan administration’s decision to shut down public beaches through April 20, insisting the move doesn’t apply to private boats from abroad — many of which, in recent weeks, have “flooded the territory” and moored at beaches with little monitoring and enforcement.