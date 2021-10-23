Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden, who is facing possible expulsion from the Legislature for violating a COVID-19 quarantine order, has responded to a list of charges filed by a special committee on ethical conduct.
“The committee received a response from Sen. Blyden yesterday. We will meet soon to determine next steps,” Committee Chairman Sen. Milton Potter said Friday in response to questions from The Daily News.
Potter did not respond Friday to a request for a copy of Blyden’s response, and has not set a date for a formal disciplinary hearing.
The committee announced on Oct. 11 that “grounds exist to move forward with a formal disciplinary hearing” on a complaint that Blyden violated a quarantine order after testing positive for COVID-19.
Blyden’s actions “unreasonably exposed the citizens you are supposed to serve” to being exposed to COVID-19, and “did in fact invoke emotions of fear in the community,” according to the committee’s six-page statement of alleged violations.
The Legislature’s rules gave Blyden up to 20 days to respond, and Potter has said that “a disciplinary hearing will be held, and the Committee will make a final recommendation to the full body as to what punitive or corrective actions, if any, are most appropriate.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens is serving as vice chairman. The three other committee members are Sens. Dwayne DeGraff, Carla Joseph and Kurt Vialet. The committee has charged Blyden with breaking the Legislature’s rules for decorum and ethical conduct, and violating his sworn oath of office, “in which elected officials swear to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the Virgin Islands,” according to an earlier statement.
Blyden was summoned via subpoena to appear before a judge on Oct. 1 to answer to a complaint filed by the V.I. Justice Department.
The complaint charged Blyden with “exposure in a public place while infected with contagious disease.”
Blyden tested positive for COVID-19 at the Legislature on Sept. 14, which required him to quarantine and participate in the Committee of the Whole remotely, so as not to infect other senators and their staff. He tested positive again at the Health Department the following day, and was ordered to quarantine until Sept. 25.
Instead, Blyden went to a concert at Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas on Sept. 18 “without clearance from the Department of Health, where there were approximately 70 persons in attendance,” according to the statement by the ethics committee.
Blyden’s failure to quarantine “showed disrespect for the high offices of Senator and Majority Leader” and “constituted conduct that brings disgrace upon the good name of the Legislature,” the committee found.
Under the Legislature’s rules, senators could choose to impose sanctions against Blyden for unethical conduct, including expulsion from the body and loss of his $85,000 salary.