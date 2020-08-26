A virtual casting of lots on Tuesday had Senators Marvin Blyden and Javan James Sr. winning top spots in their respective district’s General Election ballot.
Senator-at-Large Steven Payne Sr. took the No. 1 ballot spot since he is running unopposed.
Blyden, who represents the St. Thomas-St. John district, was followed by:
• Sen. Stedmann Hodge Jr.
• Stephen Frett
• Sen. Dwayne DeGraff
• Ray Fonseca
• Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory
• Sen. Athneil Thomas
• Alma Francis Heyliger
• Wayne Adams
• Carla Joseph
• Jonathan Tucker
• Sen. Janelle Sarauw
• Irvin Mason Sr.
• Milton Potter
James, who represents the St. Croix district, was followed by:
• Genevieve Whitaker
• Michael Springer Jr.
• Devin Carrington
• Franklin Johnson
• Clint Ferris
• Norman Jn Baptiste
• John McCoy
• Sen. Allison DeGazon
• Alicia Hansen
• Sen. Kurt Vialet
• Samuel Carrion
• Sen. Oakland Benta
• JPG Moonark Wakefield
• Sen. Kenneth Gittens
• Sen. Novelle Francis Jr.
The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Other offices
Lots were also cast for the following offices, with candidates listed in the order of their lots:
V.I. Delegate to Congress
• V.I. Delegate Stacey Plaskett
• Shekema George
V.I. Board of Education, St. Thomas-St. John district
• Eugene Farrell
• Kyza Callwood
• Nandi Sekou
V.I. Board of Education, St. Croix district
• Mary Moorhead
• Shawna Richards
• Martial Webster
• Emmanuella Perez
Board of Education, At-large
• Angel Bolques Jr.
V.I. Board of Elections, St. Thomas
• Alecia Wells
• Shena George-Esannason
• Arturo Watlington Jr.
• Lydia Hendricks
V.I. Board of Elections, St. Croix
• Lilliana Belardo-O’Neal
• Epiphane Joseph
• Lisa Harris-Moorhead
• Glenn Webster