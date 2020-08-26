A virtual casting of lots on Tuesday had Senators Marvin Blyden and Javan James Sr. winning top spots in their respective district’s General Election ballot.

Senator-at-Large Steven Payne Sr. took the No. 1 ballot spot since he is running unopposed.

Blyden, who represents the St. Thomas-St. John district, was followed by:

• Sen. Stedmann Hodge Jr.

• Stephen Frett

• Sen. Dwayne DeGraff

• Ray Fonseca

• Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory

• Sen. Athneil Thomas

• Alma Francis Heyliger

• Wayne Adams

• Carla Joseph

• Jonathan Tucker

• Sen. Janelle Sarauw

• Irvin Mason Sr.

• Milton Potter

James, who represents the St. Croix district, was followed by:

• Genevieve Whitaker

• Michael Springer Jr.

• Devin Carrington

• Franklin Johnson

• Clint Ferris

• Norman Jn Baptiste

• John McCoy

• Sen. Allison DeGazon

• Alicia Hansen

• Sen. Kurt Vialet

• Samuel Carrion

• Sen. Oakland Benta

• JPG Moonark Wakefield

• Sen. Kenneth Gittens

• Sen. Novelle Francis Jr.

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Other offices

Lots were also cast for the following offices, with candidates listed in the order of their lots:

V.I. Delegate to Congress

• V.I. Delegate Stacey Plaskett

• Shekema George

V.I. Board of Education, St. Thomas-St. John district

• Eugene Farrell

• Kyza Callwood

• Nandi Sekou

V.I. Board of Education, St. Croix district

• Mary Moorhead

• Shawna Richards

• Martial Webster

• Emmanuella Perez

Board of Education, At-large

• Angel Bolques Jr.

V.I. Board of Elections, St. Thomas

• Alecia Wells

• Shena George-Esannason

• Arturo Watlington Jr.

• Lydia Hendricks

V.I. Board of Elections, St. Croix

• Lilliana Belardo-O’Neal

• Epiphane Joseph

• Lisa Harris-Moorhead

• Glenn Webster