Sen. Marvin Blyden appeared in court Friday and pleaded not guilty to a criminal complaint charging him with violating a Health Department quarantine order, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
V.I. Justice Department Special Agent Kisha Mitchell filed a criminal complaint on Sept. 24, charging Blyden with “exposure in a public place while infected with contagious disease.”
Blyden was not arrested, but was instead summoned via subpoena to appear before a judge to answer to the complaint. If convicted, he would face a possible $200 fine and up to a year in prison.
In a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court, Mitchell described the circumstances that led to the charge, and provided additional details about the case.
Mitchell was assigned to the case on Sept. 20, and tasked with investigating “allegations that Senator Marvin Blyden may have unlawfully exposed others to COVID-19, after contracting the virus, testing positive and ignoring orders from the Department of Health to quarantine within the confines of his place of residence.”
Mitchell interviewed Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, who said that on Sept. 15, Blyden had contacted her and said he’d tested positive for COVID-19 at the Legislature.
“Blyden further informed the commissioner that he had been experiencing cold-like symptoms, but nevertheless believes the test administered by the Legislature was inaccurate,” according to the fact sheet.
Encarnacion arranged for Blyden to take a PCR test on Sept. 15, and Blyden called her again the following day “to request that she aid him in interpreting the results of the PCR test, to which she informed him that his test was positive for COVID-19,” according to the fact sheet. Encarnacion and Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis notified Blyden that the PCR test “is a confirmatory test, and that he must remain quarantined until Sept. 25.”
However, witnesses who learned that Blyden had tested positive told Mitchell and Health Department Officer Wanson Harris that they saw Blyden at a restaurant in Tillet Gardens on Sept. 18.
A witness noticed a sport utility vehicle with a legislature license plate in a handicap parking space, and saw Blyden watching a band that was performing in the venue, according to the fact sheet.
On Sept. 20, Encarnacion “issued a public health order directing Sen. Blyden to quarantine,” which was served to him at home, according to the fact sheet.
Mitchell wrote that she “also reviewed emails and statements from Dr. Ellis, who subsequently imposed a no-fly order on Sen. Blyden following information that he had still intended to leave the territory on Sept. 21, 2021, for a family vacation in Hawaii.”
Following his court appearance Friday, Blyden issued what he described as a “strong statement” to “correct the record against ‘gross mischaracterization and distortion of the facts’ and stated that any allegation that he attempted to continue previously scheduled travel plans ‘are the furthest thing from the truth.’ ”
According to the statement, Blyden had discussions with Health Department officials, “which took place mostly on Sept. 17, centered around getting assistance from the department in utilizing the Centers for Disease Control’s fee-waiver program, which allows vaccinated travelers to avoid penalties and fees for flight cancellations due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.”
“The fact is that I was trying to cancel my travel plans, not continue with them,” Blyden said in the prepared statement. “By the time the ‘Do Not Board’ notice was issued I had already informed DOH of my success in cancelling my reservations and thanked the Department for its attempt to assist in the matter. I cannot go into further detail because of the pending case, but the record will bear me out, and I look forward to presenting the evidence to the court at the appropriate time.”
In court Friday, Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said Blyden, who is being represented by attorney Dwayne Henry, may be released on his own recognizance while he awaits trial. Carr ordered Blyden not to leave the Virgin Islands without the written permission of the court and said he may retain possession of his licensed firearm.
Blyden “invites the community to email his office at senatorblyden@legvi.org, call for his office at 340-693-3567, or send a message to his Facebook page for more information about Blyden’s efforts,” according to the statement.