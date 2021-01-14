Kahlid Blyden has agreed to plead guilty to a single federal drug crime in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges related to illegal gun possession, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Blyden signed the plea agreement Tuesday, and a change-of-plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Blyden, 26, of St. Thomas, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of ammunition.
Blyden was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Harwood Highway, and police said they found an AR-15 rifle and nearly a pound of marijuana in his vehicle.
The son of Sen. Marvin Blyden and Jacqueline Blyden, Blyden was initially held on $100,000 bond, but was released to his mother’s custody after posting $5,000 cash.
On Nov. 19, a federal grand jury indicted Blyden on four charges, including one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
He was allowed to remain free while awaiting trial after signing a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to court records.
Under the plea agreement, Blyden will plead guilty to only the first count of the indictment related to marijuana possession. A conviction carries a maximum term of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
But under sentencing guidelines, Blyden is likely to serve not more than six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, according to the plea agreement.