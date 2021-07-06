A new tool designed to assist deaf and hard of hearing drivers is being distributed throughout the territory.
The “Deaf/Hard of Hearing Communication Accommodation Visor Card” was unveiled Wednesday, and officials say it is designed to be “easily recognizable by law enforcement officers and to bridge any communication gap that can be difficult for both parties.”
“The card carries the official seals of all government agencies that have peace officers” and will be distributed beginning Monday, according to a news release from Government House.
Americans With Disabilities Act Coordinator Julien Henley Sr., who spearheaded the project, welcomed the assistance for those who need it, saying, “as one can imagine, having a communication barrier during a traffic stop can cause immediate compliance concerns, and a great deal could go wrong within five seconds.”
He said that in addition to officers with V.I. Police, “all peace officers from various departments have been trained on its usage.”
Motor Vehicles Director Barbara McIntosh also welcomed the tool.
“This is an important tool to remove communication barriers as we seek to accommodate all Virgin Islands motorists,” she said. “We believe it is vital to communicate effectively, and this initiative will create a better working relationship with our officers and individuals in the deaf/hard of hearing community. The card is [a] tool to improve communication.”
Henley also announced that the Bureau has begun issuing a new Disability Parking Placard, which must now “hang from the rear-view mirror instead of being placed on the dashboard.”
The new design employs two designations — blue placards are issued to persons with a permanent disability, and red placards are issued to persons with a temporary disability.
“Each recipient will be issued a Disability ID Card with the matching placard number and expiration date, which will assist the V.I. Police Department in enforcing the proper use of Disability parking spaces,” Henley said in a released statement.
A similar numbering system will also help monitor the use of the visor cards.
Henley thanked those who worked with his office to bring the project to fruition, including Camellia Williams, the Center for Independent Living staff, members of the V.I. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Advocates, and Ricky Joseph, who assisted with the design.
While the communications visor cards will be available to residents on July 12, Disabled Parking Placards are available for pick up now.
To be eligible for either card, the driver is required have a physician fill out the Disability Application, which is available for downloading at bmv.vi.gov.
For more information call the Bureau of Motor Vehicles at 340-713-4268 on St. Croix; 340-774-4268 on St. Thomas; 340-776-6262 on St. John; or send an email to info@bmv.vi.gov.