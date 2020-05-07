The Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced revised procedures during the phased reopening period.
BMV Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh said in a news release that the new procedures are being implemented to safeguard the community and employees during the ongoing pandemic, and the protocols may be updated as necessary.
• Customers who wish to obtain moving permits, permits to ship vehicles off-island, title transfers of new and used vehicles and duplicate documents, must drop off the required documents to a designated drop box at any bureau office, in a sealed envelope. Customers are required to provide pertinent contact information, such as a phone number and email address. The bureau will then schedule an appointment for each customer to pick up their documents and pay for the service. The bureau will only accept money orders, a certified check, or a business check. Applications and a list of the required documents are available on the website, bmv.vi.gov.
• Registration renewal services will not be offered in person until further notice. McIntosh is encouraging the community to take advantage of the bureau’s online vehicle registration process. During the period from March 18 to June 30 the bureau will waive the requirement for inspection for any customer that renews their vehicle registration online. If customers need assistance in setting up an account or for technical assistance, please email the bureau at info@bmv.vi.gov.
• For driver’s license related services, customers are required to make an appointment. To make an appointment, please call 340-713-4268 on St. Croix, 340-774-4268 on St. Thomas, and 340-776-6262 on St. John.
• All road tests and written tests for the learner’s permit are cancelled until further notice.
McIntosh thanked the community for their understanding during this public health emergency. For more information, contact the BMV at 340-713-4268 on St. Croix, 340-774-4268 on St. Thomas, and 340-776-6262 on St. John.