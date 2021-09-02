Less than a week before the first V.I. public school students are expected back in classrooms, the V.I. Board of Education met with V.I. Education Department representatives during an emergency board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin, along with school district superintendents and department staff, addressed questions and concerns presented by the board, which has questioned if the schools should reopen.
The board wanted the department to speak on why the decision was made to send pre-kindergarten through third-grade students back to campuses before older students.
“The delta variant did play an important role in why we began the school year virtually,” St. Croix Insular Superintendent Carlos McGregor said.
The department “wanted to bring students back on a staggered schedule, and we wanted the Pre-K through third grade back in classes as quickly as possible,” said McGregor explaining that younger students need an adult or older students to help them access school virtually.
“We are giving parents the opportunity to return to work. Some high schoolers have also been recruited to help smaller kids focus on virtual school, so we are giving them a chance to focus on their work as well,” McGregor said.
Berry-Benjamin said the phased return to school was based on guidance from the Health Department, and had proven successful in March.
McGregor said teachers have been asked to poll parents to indicate if they will be sending their children back to class or keeping them at home, but the district can’t yet give an exact number of how many students it expects in classrooms on Tuesday.
“Last March, it was a 50/50 split, but we are encouraging parents to send their kids to school,” McGregor said.
One board member noted that students learning virtually are missing out on the quality of instruction, especially as teachers must conduct classes both in-person and virtually.
“There is classroom management to do virtually. We are gaining in one area, but losing in the next,” Berry-Benjamin said.
Berry-Benjamin said the department’s priority is to return all students to in-person learning, but there is still no schedule for when fourth- through 12th-grade students will return to campuses.
COVID protocol
Assistant Education Commissioner Victor Somme III updated the board on vaccinations and testing.
Through Friday, all department employees are being asked to complete a survey on the COVID-19 vaccine to gather data on employee vaccination rates, as well as attitudes toward the vaccine.
The department, in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers union and the Health Department, will conduct vaccinations on school campuses for staff beginning Sept. 20. “Once we get as many employees vaccinated as possible, then we will focus our full attention on parents and students,” Somme said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, some board members expressed concern in regards to the department’s testing policies and the availability of nurses at every school.
With two nurse vacancies in the St. Croix district, McGregor said the district has developed a rotating schedule for nurses.
As soon as a student presents COVID-related symptoms, they will be sent to an isolation room, and a parent will be contacted to pick up the child. The department can also administer a rapid test if the child’s parent has consented to testing.
All school nurses have been trained in how to conduct the PCR tests and have been invited to visit Health Department testing locations to observe and practice testing.
Somme said the Health Department will also conduct random PCR testing on 10% of the student population at the end of each month.
“So, there will be no testing on the first day of school?” Board Chairman Kyza Callwood asked.
Department officials didn’t answer Callwood’s question, but referred to the testing protocol that had been presented.
Board members said they have received reports from the public that some schools are not physically prepared for students to return to the classroom.
“I see a disparity, I see a difference, in the readiness of all schools,” Board Executive Director Stephanie Berry said.
On July 26, Health Department, Fire Service and Department of Planning and Natural Resources staff conducted walk-throughs of the territory’s schools. The Fire Service and DPNR have yet to give final reports on the inspections, Department officials said.
The Health Department has offered a grade for each school, which has been shared with school maintenance staff as work continues on improvements.
The board said they would await the Department’s response to questions regarding specific schools.