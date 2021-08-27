At a meeting Thursday, the Economic Development Authority board discussed the possibility of constructing the shell of a “big box” store, in the hope of attracting a retail company to the Free Trade Zone on St. Croix’s South Shore.
Wayne Biggs Jr., EDA chief executive officer, said other areas have been successful in constructing such a building on speculation and attracting a company through a public-private partnership.
“Apparently those entities don’t like to go through the local zoning, the local permitting, all of that. But if you do have a spec building they are willing to renovate it to all of their needs,” Biggs said.
Another possible activity in the Free Trade Zone could be assembly manufacturing, where parts are brought in from other countries and workers could “assemble them here and send them out as U.S.-made,” Biggs said.
Board member Phil Payne thanked Biggs for his report and said he’s “truly excited about the Free Trade Zone and want to hear more and more about it.”
“We’re working on the rules and regulations right now,” and the Legislature has provided $1 million in funding for technical assistance and marketing, Biggs said. “I think everybody is excited about the trade zone area,” Biggs said. “It adds another tool in our toolbox.”
At the meeting, the EDA board of directors gave approval to begin negotiations of a contract with the selected bidder, OCO Global, a specialist trade and investment advisory firm headquartered out of United Kingdom with offices in New York, France, Germany and Asia.
“Developing a global marketing strategy is a key component to attracting diversified investment into the territory and strengthening our economy, the targeted industries and a new direction for the USVI. This Global Marketing Campaign aims to develop a new business marketing brand to diversify the economy and attract foreign direct investment,” Biggs said in a statement later Thursday.
Board member and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said he owns property on St. Croix’s North Shore where a lack of sewage and water systems is stymieing development.
“For me as a resident of the territory, when I’m being hindered by the lack of infrastructure, it doesn’t please me that the government is trying to appease entities that aren’t even here by putting development in certain areas,” Nelson said. “Until we get those things as priorities in our head, we’re not going to get the growth that we want.”
The board also convened as the Economic Development Commission, and voted unanimously to approve voluntary termination of incentives for Professional Holding Company Inc., an investment and business consulting firm that first applied for tax incentives in 2002, but never recovered after the 2017 hurricanes.
The board voted to waive in-kind contribution requirements for Yacht Haven USVI, which requested approval to use prior years’ excess contributions to make up for current shortfalls due to the pandemic.
The company is required to make $40,000 in contributions annually, and had more than complied in 2016 through 2019, but fell short in 2020.
Board members voted unanimously to approve tax incentives for Magdalene Hurtault through the EZ Tax Credit Program, for property at 11B General Gade in the Savan Enterprise Zone on St. Thomas.
Hurtault is in the process of investing $425,000 to renovate the building, and will be living upstairs and leasing residential rental units on the ground floor.
The Historic Preservation Commission has approved the project and Hurtault has fulfilled all of the program’s requirements, according to Nadine Marchena Kean, director of the Enterprise Zone Commission.
The board voted unanimously to grant incentives that will provide Hurtault with 25% of her investment in tax credits.
The board voted to approve a clerical clarification that The Strategy Group will be sharing benefits with Waterfront Kronprindsens Gade 72, owner of property at 72 Kronprindsens Gade on St. Thomas.
The board also voted unanimously to approve a rejuvenation project by Resa O’Reilly at 10ABC Queen Street in the Christiansted Enterprise Zone on St. Croix. The property will be renovated for Project Promise, a nonprofit that provides services to the island’s youth.