Members of the V.I. Waste Management Authority board during a virtual meeting on Tuesday expressed concern over the agency’s budget, its ability to meet outstanding obligations to vendors, and the depletion of appropriated funds from the Anti-litter and Beautification Fund.
Derek Gabriel, the Public Works commissioner who serves as a board member, had several questions for Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr.
He questioned whether the authority had a plan because “right now we are at a deficit in our January balance … Do we need to ask for a special appropriation? How do we anticipate being able to start to pay down this outstanding debt?”
Merritt, in response, said the authority does have a plan and “the big picture” includes reviewing its services to see what the authority can do in house instead of contracting out.
On St. Thomas we only have one contractor that is picking up bins at bins sites … Prior to that it was three contractors,” he said. “So, what we have done is consolidated a lot of the operations and Waste Management is now picking up a large portion of St. Thomas now which is resulting in a savings.”
Merritt added that the authority has also significantly reduced costs for daily dirt cover and is also “looking at getting additional resources for us internally whether that is a solid waste roll-off truck or reloader. There are going to be some things we can’t do but there are going to be some things we can do.”
Gabriel, however, was not satisfied with the response, noting that the amounts owed “are all pretty substantial, outstanding invoices and I am just not hearing any path forward with how we are going to pay them.”
Gabriel added there are some outstanding invoices that caused him concern.
“I think we need to be able to demonstrate to our contractors that not only are we paying our outstanding obligations but we can keep payments coming,” he said.
There are only a handful of vendors left to pay, according to Merritt, who said many of the outstanding balances are being addressed through operational cost savings.
“I feel pretty good about what we are doing now. We do have a plan,” Merritt said. “All these vendors, there is a plan to get them taken care of or else — if they didn’t see we were making progress in paying down any outstanding obligations, then I don’t think it would be in their best interest to continue to try to work with us. Since they are still doing work with us, I think they understand there is a plan and they are comfortable with the progress we are making.”
Merritt added: “If you talked to the majority of the contractors, I think they are comfortable with the direction they are seeing the authority going in.”
When asked for specifics, Merritt provided an example of how the authority is paying off the debt of one of its outstanding vendors, A9 Trucking Enterprise Inc.
“There are a couple major vendors on there, like A9 is one. What we are doing with A9 is paying their current invoices and paying one of the previous invoices every month. Under that payment plan, he said, “we’ll pay about $2 million of the owed $3 million. Between 18 to 24 months that will basically be taken care of. I have actually spoken to the contractor and he understands what the plan is.”
Board Chairman Keith Richards also shared Gabriel’s budget apprehensions, noting he was worried about the progress and a $4 million loss of revenue from the Anti-litter and Beautification Fund, which collected no excise taxes during the last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I have similar concerns like member Gabriel,” Richards said. “However, let’s convene a committee meeting to discuss finances.”
Also Tuesday, the board approved a one-year contract with Vigilant Investigation Services to provide security over the landfills in both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts.
Following reports from key members, the board fell into executive session to discuss legal matters. In addition to Gabriel and Richards, board members Diana Collingwood and Laurence Richards were present for the meeting.