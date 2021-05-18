The V.I. Board of Education called an emergency meeting Monday to discuss what should be done about a complaint filed by St. Thomas and St. John students.
While the contents of the notarized complaint were not released to the public, the virtual meeting appeared to be in response to concerns about upcoming graduations which were to be in-person events in the St. Thomas-St. John district but were switched to primarily online events after St. Croix students protested the inequality of ceremonies between the districts.
According to the board’s attorney, it’s “the duty of the board to address complaints brought to the board,” but it was unclear where the board’s authority lies in changing how the ceremonies will be conducted, or if they can be postponed.
Graduation ceremonies for public high schools are scheduled this week.
“Any amount of mass gatherings could cause [COVID-19] cases to spike,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said in a joint statement released with Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin on Friday.
The board, with all members present, voted unanimously to hold a closed hearing at 1 p.m. today with Education Department officials, according to a statement released to social media Monday evening. Today’s hearing will occur just three hours after St. Croix Central High School is scheduled to hold their hybrid graduation ceremony.
Although students in both St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John district have publicly voiced disapproval of the hybrid ceremonies, today’s meeting will tentatively address just the complaints of the St. Thomas-St. John students as St. Croix students had not filed a formal complaint.
The board issued a press release over the weekend urging the Education Department to reconsider its plans for the graduation ceremonies.
“The VIBE strongly urges the commissioner to adjust the restrictions imposed and accept the following guidelines while honoring the established health mandates.”
The suggested guidelines included, restrictions on the number of persons in attendance, social distancing, conducting multiple ceremonies per school, allowing graduating students only two guests, and the use of outdoor spaces where applicable.
The board also commended students and parents for “their advocacy efforts for a graduation experience that is safe and meaningfully celebrates the students’ perseverance after fours years of academic disruption due to hurricanes, unplanned school closures and the coronavirus pandemic.”
Board of Education Executive Director Stephanie Berry said Monday’s hearing was held in executive section under “a combination of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and exclusions under the open meeting act in the V.I. Code.”
The Education Department declined to comment on the students’ complaint or today’s scheduled hearing.
“The Department of Education has no further comment on the 2021 high school graduations, other than the May 14 joint statement issued by Commissioners Berry-Benjamin and Encarnacion,” the department said in response to Daily News queries.