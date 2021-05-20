The V.I. Board of Education rendered an interim order Wednesday that Education Department officials must meet yet again to discuss possible options for sit-down, in-person high school graduations on St. Thomas, and said a final order will be issued as soon as possible.
However, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s graduation is set for 1 p.m. today, and Charlotte Amalie High School students are scheduled to graduate Friday.
While the schools had initially scheduled in-person graduations, St. Croix students felt they were being slighted by plans for drive-through and walk-through ceremonies, and protested. The Education Department then said all schools would have “mobile” pass-through ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prompting protests from St. Thomas students.
Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham told The Daily News on Monday that the department “has no further comment on the 2021 high school graduations,” other than a joint statement issued by the Education and Health departments on May 14, affirming that all ceremonies would be “mobile.”
While St. Croix’s graduations have passed, the Board of Education has left the door open for plans to change on St. Thomas.
During recent hearings, the board has heard from student petitioners from both Kean and Charlotte Amalie high schools, who are challenging the Education Department in an effort to return to in-person ceremonies.
After receiving evidence presented by multiple witnesses, the board issued an interim order Wednesday, ordering Education Department officials and school administrators to meet again with the students and Health Department “to determine multiple options that comply with the Center for Disease Control guidelines, including those for in-person graduation ceremonies.”
According to the interim order, the board said that “at a later date” they’ll issue findings of fact and conclusions of law, “and further orders.”