With three choices to make to the Board of Elections, voters Tuesday placed St. Croix Board of Elections incumbent Raymond J. Williams in the top spot with 3,767 votes.
Coming in a close second position was newcomer Kareem T. Francis, who garnered 3,226 votes. Florine Audain Hassell claimed the third St. Croix spot with 2,763 votes, leaving candidates Frederick Espinosa with 1,648 and Soraya Ferreras with 1,637 votes. There were 57 write-in totals on St. Croix.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Board of Elections race, Shikima Jones-Sprauve ran unopposed for the St. John seat and claimed 98.70% of the vote with 5,253 votes cast.
The St. Thomas incumbent, Atanya Springette was the top St. Thomas district candidate with 4,119 votes and Harriet A. Mercer came in second with 2,804 votes. Jacquel Dawson received 2,195 votes and Todd Hecht received 934. There were 64 write-ins on St. Thomas.
In the Board of Education race, St. Croix voters placed incumbents Terrence T. Joseph and Winona A. Hendricks in the top spots again. Joseph garnered 3,966 votes and Hendricks collected 3,479.
In third place was Mary “Peggy” Moorhead with 3,303 votes. There were 65 write-ins in the St. Croix Board of Education race.
On St. Thomas, incumbent Board of Education member Judy M. Gomez took the top spot with 6,039 votes and incumbent Arah C. Lockhart came in second with 3,966. Michael L. Charles followed with 1,178 votes. There were 53 write-ins for the St. Thomas Board of Education.