With three choices to make to the Board of Elections, voters Tuesday placed St. Croix Board of Elections incumbent Raymond J. Williams in the top spot with 3,767 votes.

Coming in a close second position was newcomer Kareem T. Francis, who garnered 3,226 votes. Florine Audain Hassell claimed the third St. Croix spot with 2,763 votes, leaving candidates Frederick Espinosa with 1,648 and Soraya Ferreras with 1,637 votes. There were 57 write-in totals on St. Croix.