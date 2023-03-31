The V.I. Board of Elections met Monday and discussed Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s endorsement of a British Virgin Islands political party, and also voted to raise the administrative assistant’s salary.
The board met Monday via videoconference, and member Harriet Mercer said all members of the public should have access to the link, not just the media.
Mercer also suggested the board should ask the Attorney General’s Office whether Bryan’s public endorsement of the Virgin Islands Party was improper.
She compared the matter to another incident in which Bryan’s campaign was fined $2,000 for hosting an illegal fundraising event with the prime minister of Dominica in September.
In that case, Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes explained that, “No foreign official can endorse, fundraise nor support any U.S. candidate for elections, this includes the Virgin Islands of the United States.”
Board member Liliana Belardo de O’Neal seconded the motion, but board members Raymond Williams and Lisa Harris-Moorhead objected, pointing out that the matter is in the purview of the Elections Supervisor, not the board.
The motion ultimately failed, with Mercer and O’Neal the only votes in support, and eight other board members in attendance voted against the motion, including Florine Audain-Hassell, Kareem Francis, Harris-Moorhead, Lydia Hendricks, Shikima Jones-Sprauve, Angeli Leerdam, Chairwoman Alecia Wells, and Williams. Board member Epiphane Joseph abstained.
O’Neal also suggested the board ask the Supervisor to “start looking at that campaign disclosure law” because “we’re seeing millions of dollars coming through on the campaign.”
Wells told O’Neal to draft her request and send copies to the board.
Board members voted to go into executive session to discuss the proposed 2024 budget, and ordered members of the media to leave the meeting.
Wells said they would return at a specified time, but the board returned to public session early, before most reporters had rejoined. Members voted to increase the salary of the board’s administrative assistant, Richard Muhammad, to $60,000, according to a copy of the motion roll call sheet Muhammad provided to The Daily News. Muhammad did not respond to a question about his previous salary amount, which was not listed in the motion document.
The roll call sheet indicates that Williams objected, and said the discussion should be taken up during public session. Ultimately, five board members voted to increase the salary — Audain-Hassell, Joseph, Mercer, O’Neal, and Wells; three voted against — Hendricks, Leerdam, and Williams; and three members abstained — Francis, Harris-Moorhead, and Jones-Sprauve.
Board members Michael Joseph, Atanya Springette, and Arturo Watlington Jr. were absent from the meeting.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 4.
