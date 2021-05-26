The V.I. Board of Elections on Tuesday approved a proposal to its 2022 budget request to include funds for raises of up to 6% for Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes and deputy supervisors of Elections in both districts.
The decision to approve the proposed budget was met with quiet skepticism from some board members, but ultimately passed with little pushback.
“When we pay an exorbitant salary like this for a little place like this, I wonder where we’re going to end up in five or 10 years,” board member Epiphane Joseph said.
Board member Zuma Nisbett echoed Joseph’s sentiment.
“Where we’re going to end up is where we are now, which is no GERS,” she said. “The idea of a public servant is that you don’t make private industry money.”
According to Raymond Williams, chairman of the board, Fawkes is currently netting upwards of $86,000 a year. St. Croix Deputy Supervisor of Elections Terrell Alexandre and his St. Thomas counterpart, Kevermay Douglas, earn $70,000 and $72,000 a year, respectively.
Fawkes cited the cost of living and the scope of her agency’s work as reasons to increase wages.
“We’ve seen many boards get raises every three years, we’ve been there eight years,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting. “There’s a cost of living, and again we do a lot more than a lot of agencies around here and they’re making way more than us.”
Fawkes has been with the Elections System of the Virgin Islands since 2013; if approved by senators during the Fiscal Year 2022 budget hearing, scheduled for August, it will be her first raise in eight years.
“Six percent may seem substantial, because on average, salary increases within government are generally anywhere between two-and-a-half to 4%, but just consider the fact that we have not increased the salaries for the supervisor in eight years, and for the deputies five,” Williams said.
The board’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget hearing is scheduled for August. If passed by the Senate, the 6% increase would tack on an extra $14,000 to the Elections System’s budget, bringing its 2022 request to $254,400.