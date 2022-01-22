The V.I. Board of Land Use Appeals dismissed an appeal of Maho Crossroads Coastal Zone Management permit, saying it was not filed within the permitted time frame.
On Friday, board members considered St. John resident David Silverman’s appeal against the minor CZM permit that Maho Crossroads currently operates under, arguing that it should be elevated to a major permit.
Maho Crossroads is a tiki bar and food truck situated on 1.6 acres across the street from Maho Bay beach.
The property is zoned W-1, which allows for a wide range of uses, including retail, restaurants and dwellings.
Silverman argued that by allowing for the minor permit, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources “bypassed the critical element of the public’s involvement.”
The Coastal Zone Management rules require that for a major CZM permit, the general public must be notified and a public hearing be held for review of the proposed permit.
For minor permits, “the commissioner shall give notice to any person who he determines would be affected by or any person interested in such development.”
Silverman asserted that the Maho Crossroads development had exceeded the $75,000 cap for minor permits, but DPNR attorney Vonetta Norman said the total cost of the project came to $73,203.
Board member James Hindels made a motion to dismiss the appeal, noting that Silverman did not file his appeal within the permitted 45-day time frame from when the permit was finalized on June 8.
Silverman filed his appeal on Aug. 3, which he stated was 30 days after he received a copy of the CZM permit from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
According to Silverman, DPNR had made a decision on the permit by June 8, but would not provide a copy until Maho Crossroads signed the document on July 3.
Maho Crossroads owner John Yob praised the board’s decision.
“We appreciate the commissioners repeatedly expressing support for DPNR’s decision to grant our permit,” Yob told The Daily News.
“The conclusion of this matter today allows us to finally finish cleaning up our property, provide adequate parking, allow people to keep their jobs, pay associated taxes and assist the taxis in effectively serving visitors,” Yob said.