ST. THOMAS — The future of Golden Age Ranch Horse Sanctuary remains uncertain with board members preparing to send six of its 21-horse clientele off-island.
Members of the board voted to dissolve the sanctuary and secure stateside placement for the previously abandoned racehorses, citing a lack of funding. Sanctuary founder Lyn Shoemaker, however, told The Daily News that she is not on board with the agreement.
The first six horses are due to be flown off-island next week in an arrangement with the Puerto Rico-based company Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare Inc. The agency specializes in bringing back thoroughbreds stateside that have been previously shipped to Caribbean islands for racing.
Shoemaker confirmed the agreement for Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare, telling The Daily News on Wednesday that the company agreed to help with transportation and placement of the six horses, but that it came with the contingency that she dissolve the ranch and that she no longer operate.
Shoemaker said that while board members agreed to the plan, she did not.
On its website, Golden Age ranch notes it “exists to provide a safe haven for the off-track thoroughbreds, abandoned, or abused horses of the Virgin Islands ...” and is seeking to raise funds to get the six horses to a Florida farm.
“We have not regained access to the beach for our rides, our primary revenue sources. As a result, our fiscal resources are non-existent,” according to the website.
Kelley Stobie, co-founder of Caribbean Thoroughbred, said her company has tried to collaborate with Golden Age Ranch for years. She said that three of the ranch’s four-member board agrees with her that it is in the best interest of its horses to have them removed and placed with stateside ranches.
According to Stobie, she has tried for years to offer the local ranch assistance, but that this has been met with resistance.
“I used to go there and offer them help, with vets, with airfares, and they didn’t want it. They didn’t want any outside help from anybody. In the end the only one who really suffers is the horse,” Stobie said. “The situation with Golden Age Ranch has been something that really has just gone on too long. They don’t have the money to take care of all of those horses, especially now that they are not doing the beach rides.”
Golden Age Ranch board member Tiffany Muse confirmed that Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare did offer aid to the sanctuary, but that the help was refused.
She added that with the death of ranch co-founder, Jerry James, in 2020, the board “took over” but “prior to us taking over there wasn’t a lot of support for having help in any way.”
“Like after the storms they tried to give us hay, there was a vet that offered free services. But we were told ‘no’ we can’t accept it,” said Muse, who welcomes the assistance offered by Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare.
“The issue is that while it’s well intentioned, the horses really need to go to a better place. Most people in the states allot one acre per horse for them to live on. We have a maximum of three acres here, but as you can see most of it is bush,” Muse said during a recent tour of the site. “So, we exist on about an acre and a half.”
According to Muse, “There is a vet here, but equines are not her specialty. Most sanctuaries have dedicated equine vets. They [horses] just deserve better than this.”
Stobie said that moving forward, she hopes that the U.S. Agriculture Department would disallow the importation of the retired race horses into the territory altogether.
“What I would like to do is just get all the horses out of there and then start fresh,” Stobie said. “Once we get this organized with these horses, moving forward it is really important that everyone works together on a plan. Once that racetrack opens up again, they are going to start importing horses and if they have no plan or dedicated funding to the retirement of these horses, the territory will have the same problem.”
“There are no resources for these horses and there is nowhere for them to go other than be tied to a tree or just die of starvation,” she said.