The V.I. Board of Elections approved a proposal to “correct the record” on the boards’ governance policy, following a letter from a fellow board member claiming the board is not operating under any bylaws.
During a virtual meeting Tuesday, the board discussed a letter written by Glenn Webster. Webster has been a member of the board since 2017, and was re-elected as a representative for the St. Croix district in 2020.
The letter to the editor penned by Webster was published in the July 8 edition of The Daily News.
“It is imperative that I put on the record, back as far as 2004, that we’ve had a governance policy and bylaws,” Chairman Raymond Williams said.
Williams said following the publication, he reached out to Elections Board members to get their thoughts on how to approach the situation.
Lisa Harris-Moorehead suggested the board consider writing press releases following each meeting to highlight what was covered and to document who was in attendance.
Some members felt strongly that the misinformation needed to be publicly addressed and members approved a proposal by Secretary Lilliana Belardo De O’Neal that the board correct the information.
“We had our challenges, and we’ve come a long way,” Williams said.
Williams said that upon request, the board’s governance policy and bylaws can be made available for public viewing.
On the agenda for the board’s next meeting in August, the governance committee will present an updated governance policy and bylaws to be voted on by the board.