TORTOLA — Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officials on Monday arrested a British Virgin Islands captain and the lone occupant of a boat who fled agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Jahnal Pickering, 25, of Spooners Estate, was arrested in a joint operation between BVI police and federal law enforcement officials following a boat chase that ended in BVI waters.
Pickering was charged with the offense of possession of criminal conduct and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after his apprehension and subsequent search uncovered a quantity of cash and drugs, Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a news release.
While the statement didn’t mention where Pickering was initially encountered in U.S. waters, it noted that “in fleeing U.S. authorities, the boat chase ended on Frenchman’s Cay on Tortola’s western end” where he was taken into custody.
“Since the investigation is still very active, no other information can be released at this time,” Drayton said in the statement.