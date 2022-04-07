Two boat owners are facing federal criminal charges after National Park Rangers said they gave false names while being cited for violations near Buck Island Reef National Monument, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
One of the men, John B. Samuel III, was charged Monday with making materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements; interfering with agency functions; and violating public use regulations in a National Park by failing to maintain a distance of at least 12 feet from other vessels.
The other man, Jimmar Payne, was charged with two counts of making materially false statements, two counts of violating activity restrictions in a National Park, interfering with agency functions, and operating an unnumbered motor boat.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at around 2 p.m. on March 13 when National Park Service rangers on patrol on the west side of Buck Island saw vessels named “Only Fans” and “Wrong News,” within the 12-foot minimum distance from other vessels, according to an affidavit filed by a ranger.
The patrol vessel is eight-and-a-half feet wide, and could not fit alongside the boats. Rangers activated their lights and sirens and ordered the captain or owner of the vessels to step forward, according to the affidavit.
The individuals on board the vessels initially ignored lawful commands for the captains to step forward, and Samuel and Payne finally stepped forward and acknowledged law enforcement officers, according to the affidavit.
Samuel identified himself as “Mike Larry,” and Payne identified himself as “Raheem Jackson,” and the rangers issued them citations under those names, according to the affidavit.
On March 17, the ranger checked the registration for “Only Fans,” and found it was filed under Samuel’s name, not “Mike Larry.”
Rangers on patrol on March 20 detained the vessel for a safety inspection and questioned Samuel about why he gave a false name to a federal law enforcement officer.
“Mr. Samuel shrugged and stated something to the effect of, ‘I’m not sure but it was a mistake,’” according to the affidavit.
Rangers also stopped “Wrong News” again on March 20 and asked for the anchoring permit. Payne said he would provide a photo of it when he got back to shore, but never did, according to the affidavit.
Payne applied for an anchoring permit on March 24, and rangers questioned him about his previous statements to rangers on March 20. He acknowledged that he didn’t have an anchoring permit and told the ranger that “I gave you a fake name because I didn’t want to receive any citations,” according to the affidavit.
A conviction under the statute prohibiting false statements could result in a fine and up to five years in prison.